Download the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition wallpapers here

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan (FE) Edition has been around for a while now. Along with the mid-range phone come the official Galaxy S20 Fan Edition wallpapers. These wallpapers are uniquely made for the S20 FE, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab them for your phone.

The S20 Fan Edition backgrounds are even closer to those from the Galaxy S20 than Samsung’s previous wallpapers from 2020. Most of them are slight spins on the flowery backdrops from the S20 series that match the new handsets’ colors, such as lavender. However, there are a couple of new, more abstract images in the mix if you’re determined to avoid recycling pictures.

You can take a look at the wallpapers in the gallery below.

Download the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition wallpapers All you have to do to download these Galaxy S20 FE wallpapers on your phone is click on the MediaFire link below. Please, do not download them from the images above! They have all been compressed. Then just unzip the files, find the one you like best, and set it as your wallpaper on your phone.

The 2,400 by 2,400 Galaxy S20 FE wallpapers are intended for the 1080p display. They won’t fit on smartphones with high-end screens and tall 1440p screens. Still, that should be more than enough for many smartphones. And if your phone’s display is simply too high-resolution for the FE images to make sense, there’s always the original S20 wallpapers.

We hope you will enjoy these new walls for your smartphone.

