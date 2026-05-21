The Pixel 10's Magic Cue is expanding to more apps and getting a fresh coat of paint

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google plans to expand Magic Cue across more apps and give it a new look.

The feature will soon work with apps like Snapchat and show suggestions at the bottom of the screen.

Users will also be able to dismiss Magic Cue suggestions using a small “X” icon.

Google announced Magic Cue as a Pixel 10 exclusive feature that lets Pixel users get useful information when they need it, without having to switch between apps. However, until now, Magic Cue hasn’t been as useful as Google wanted us to believe, and a large part of that is due to its limited app support.

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However, all that could thankfully change with Android 17. In a Google for Developers session, the company announced that Magic Cue is expanding to more third-party apps, including Snapchat.

The example showed a Snapchat contact asking for the name of a restaurant recommended by a mutual friend. Magic Cue had the name in a prominent-looking chip at the bottom of the screen. Just tap and send.

Google didn’t mention which other apps will gain support for Magic Cue and only named Snapchat in its demo. However, it’s definitely good news for Pixel 10 users that one of its hyped features is about to get much more screen time.

Moreover, while Google didn’t explicitly state it, the demo showcased a new look for the feature as well. Gone are the chips popping up on top of the keyboard and inside the main app view.

The new UI puts Magic Cue chips at the bottom of the screen with a glow around the suggested information. This new placement seems better than what we had before, since it highlights the feature when it’s working, and it also makes it easier to spot.

What’s more, having Magic Cue suggestions pop up as an overlay outside the main app view will make it easier for the feature to appear in third-party apps while also making it stand out more.

The redesign will seemingly also include an option to dismiss Magic Cue suggestions using a small “X” icon.

The company hasn’t said when it will start rolling out the new feature, but we’ll probably see it go live in the stable Android 17 build. In the meantime, here’s hoping Google can make this feature actually useful rather than just a nice surprise for Pixel 10 owners.

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