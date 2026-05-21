The Galaxy S27 Pro might bring a Pro-tier camera setup after all

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR New leaks suggest that the Galaxy S27 Pro could have the Ultra line’s main and ultrawide cameras.

This means the Pro phone could have a 200MP main camera and 50MP ultrawide shooter.

One leaker also claims that the Pro device could have a larger battery and upgraded screen on par with Ultra phones.

Samsung is apparently working on a Galaxy S27 Pro, and this is expected to launch alongside the base, Plus, and Ultra models. We’ve already seen a few leaks about this device, but the latest rumor might have encouraging news if you were hoping for a great camera phone.

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Tipster Ice Universe noted on Weibo that the Galaxy S27 Pro could have the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Galaxy S27 Ultra, adding that these would be “entirely new sensors.” The leaker cited unspecified rumors, which means you should take this with a large pinch of salt.

Otherwise, Ice says the Pro model will have a different telephoto camera, but didn’t delve into details. Our fingers are crossed that Samsung doesn’t use the aging 10MP 3x camera that’s been available on Galaxy flagships since 2021.

The Galaxy S27 Pro camera rumors don’t end here, either. Korean blogger Yeux1122 reports that the phone has a camera setup that’s almost identical to Samsung’s Edge series, citing a “compilation of sources from related companies.” However, the blogger emphasized that they weren’t referring to the number of cameras. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide shooter, but lacks a tele camera. Taken together with Ice Universe’s claim, it seems like the Pro model will have a 200MP primary camera and 50MP ultrawide lens at the very least.

Furthermore, Yeux1122 reports that Samsung is aiming for a larger battery and an upgraded display on par with Ultra phones. Finally, the blogger says Samsung’s phone could have a similar price as the Galaxy S25 Edge ($1,100), but cautions that there are “many variables.” I’d also take all these claims with a pinch of salt, as I’m not too sure about the tipster’s sources.

These claims follow a few more credible Galaxy S27 Pro leaks in recent days. Korean outlet ET News reported last month that the phone would have most of the Ultra line’s features but skip an S Pen. The outlet subsequently reported this week that the S27 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED screen, making it smaller than the Galaxy S26 Plus.

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