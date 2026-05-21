Trump Phone unboxed: A few extras we miss from Google and Samsung phones

TL;DR CNET has unboxed the Trump Mobile T1 smartphone.

The device comes with a charger and protective case, unlike phones from other brands.

It’s believed that the phone is a rebadged HTC U24 Pro.

The Trump Mobile T1 phone is shipping to some preorder customers after a lengthy delay, and amid very real concerns that it would be vaporware. We’ve already got a real-world look at the phone, but what do you actually get in the box?

CNET posted a short unboxing video of the Trump Phone on YouTube, giving us a good idea of what to expect when you open the box. Check out the video at the top of the page.

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It turns out that you’re getting more items in the box than with a typical Samsung or Pixel phone. In addition to the expected (but braided) USB-C cable, you’ll also find a charger. That’s good news, although there’s no word on charging speed or other details. Another welcome extra in the box is a clear protective case.

By contrast, your typical Apple, Google, or Samsung device only comes with a USB-C cable. So you don’t have to buy core accessories after the fact if you’re purchasing this phone.

Are you interested in the Trump Phone? 1722 votes Absolutely 6 % Heck no 94 %

Otherwise, CNET notes that the device has a plastic back and comes preloaded with Doctegrity and Truth Social apps. The outlet also found that images captured by the Trump Phone had a watermark featuring the T1 logo and the time/date. It’s unclear whether this watermark can be disabled, though.

In any event, I still wouldn’t recommend you put money down for this phone just yet. The outlet claimed that Trump Mobile expedited their pre-order “because we are CNET.com.” It’s not unheard of for questionable brands to send some units to media outlets in order to temporarily appease customers and rebuild hype. Furthermore, it’s believed the device could be a rebadged version of 2024’s HTC U24 Pro. It also looks like the Trump Mobile website might be leaking user data. But even without the questionable business and security practices, there’s no shortage of great, cheap Android phones from established companies that are more sensible purchases.

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