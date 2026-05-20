Android 17 cracks down on shady apps that play surprise background audio

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 is introducing stricter rules for apps that play audio in the background.

Apps will need to be actively in use or use approved background services to control audio playback.

The change aims to reduce random, unexpected audio playback, which can lead to potentially embarrassing moments for users.

Google is changing how background audio works in Android 17 to help stop those annoying moments when random audio suddenly starts playing from your phone.

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During a developer session at Google I/O 2026, Google explained that Android 17 will place stricter limits on apps that try to play audio, request audio focus, or change volume while running in the background.

Google calls this “Background Audio Hardening,” and it’s already rolling out with Android 17 Beta 4. The company’s developer documentation further explains that going forward, apps will need to either be visible on your screen or run a proper foreground service designed for things like music playback, navigation, or calls.

The company says the goal is to reduce buggy and unexpected audio behavior. Google specifically mentions cases where apps freeze in the background and later resume playback unexpectedly, sometimes hours later.

Android 17 will also crack down on apps that try to start audio in the background automatically when your phone boots up.

If apps don’t follow the new rules, Android may block their audio actions without showing an error. That means poorly behaved apps could lose the ability to play audio in the background.

Thankfully, regular media apps like music streaming, podcast, navigation, and calling apps should continue working normally as long as developers use Android’s recommended playback systems.

Google also confirmed that alarms and timers won’t be affected by these new restrictions.

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