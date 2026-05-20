The Galaxy Z Fold 8 may miss out on S26 Ultra’s best features

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak points to a surprising downgrade strategy centered around making the foldable thinner.

The Fold 8 series may reportedly lose S Pen support and Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 Ultra privacy screen technology.

Samsung’s 2026 foldable strategy is starting to look a lot more complicated and potentially divisive. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak suggests Samsung is ditching some of the premium features buyers expect from a device that costs nearly $2,000.

Tipster Ice Universe claims on X that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will ship without S Pen support and without Samsung’s new privacy screen technology that debuted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The S Pen has long been one of the Fold lineup’s standout advantages over rival foldables for multitasking, note-taking, and creative work. But Samsung seems to be doubling down on thinness instead. The company already removed the digitizer layer from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to shave down the chassis, and this new leak suggests the Fold 8 will continue in the same direction.

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And it may not end there. Other reports from this cycle of leaks indicate that Samsung might also downgrade camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The wider model might not have a telephoto lens at all and instead might opt for two 50MP rear cameras instead of the triple camera setup rumored for the regular Fold 8.

If this pans out, it means buyers could be shelling out flagship prices for a device that doesn’t have stylus support, advanced privacy features, or dedicated zoom hardware.

It’s only fair to say that Samsung seems to be addressing one of the biggest gripes with the Fold series. Earlier One UI 9 animation leaks suggest that the Fold 8 Wide will have a wider aspect ratio, making it look much closer to a regular smartphone when folded. That might make the cover a lot easier to use day to day.

At the same time, speculation about Apple’s first foldable iPhone is adding pressure on Samsung to change the design of the Fold before one of its rivals gets there first. At the moment, Samsung seems to believe that thinner hardware is more important than power-user features. With the Galaxy Z Fold 8 potentially lacking a few premium Galaxy S26 Ultra features, the latter becomes a far superior and cheaper choice.

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