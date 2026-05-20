Galaxy S27 Pro leak suggests a pocket-friendly phone with Ultra features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is apparently working on a Galaxy S27 series model with a 6.47-inch screen.

This phone is tipped to be the Galaxy S27 Pro, joining the base, Plus, and Ultra variants.

This model could have plenty of specs seen on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Early Galaxy S26 series rumors last year pointed to a Galaxy S26 Pro, but this variant failed to materialize. Now, preliminary rumors persist that the Galaxy S27 family will be joined by a Pro model, and we might have screen details.

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ET News reports that Samsung is working on a Galaxy S27 series model with a 6.47-inch OLED screen. This is apparently the Galaxy S27 Pro, and it could be the fourth mainline entry in the Galaxy S27 range, joining the base, Plus, and Ultra models. This screen size would make it smaller than the Galaxy S26 Plus (6.7 inches) and Ultra (6.9 inches), but slightly larger than the base S26 (6.3 inches).

“Next year’s Galaxy S27 is being prepared with four models, and the new model is scheduled to feature a new 6.47-inch display size that Samsung Electronics has never attempted before,” a source told the Korean outlet.

What do you want most from a Galaxy S27 Pro? 27 votes Compact form factor 48 % Ultra-grade camera hardware 26 % Big battery and fast charging 22 % Privacy Display 4 % Other (leave a comment) 0 %

The outlet reiterated its previous claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro could share “most of its specifications” with the Ultra model while ditching the S Pen. In other words, this new model could be the Pro to the S27 Ultra’s Pro Max.

There’s no word on actual specs outside of the screen size just yet. However, a smaller screen means a smaller device, which in turn suggests some cutbacks compared to the Ultra. It stands to reason that, unless Samsung embraces new tech like silicon-carbon batteries, the S27 Pro might have a smaller battery than the S27 Ultra.

This news also comes a couple of years after Google debuted the Pixel 9 Pro, bringing truly premium features to a smaller form factor. Google’s Pro phones share the same camera setup as the Pro XL models, as well as features like 16GB of RAM, UWB, and Video Boost. So our fingers are crossed that Samsung takes a similar approach with the Galaxy S27 Pro.

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