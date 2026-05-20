This phone brand is launching a magnetic rear screen, and I wish Samsung and Google copied it

TL;DR Honor is reportedly launching a magnetic rear display for its upcoming phone.

It can be used as a selfie mirror, and also as a remote camera button.

It’s not expected to be very pricey, either.

Magnetic rear displays for smartphones are getting quite popular, and some phones like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro are even coming with rear displays built-in. However, the freedom of having a magnetic screen that simply snaps on and off your phone is, in my opinion, better. And that’s why I’m really jealous of the fact that Honor is launching a magnetic rear display for its upcoming smartphone.

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According to a Weibo post by Fixed Focus Digital, the Honor 600 series will launch with a magnetic rear display accessory. Users will be able to attach the screen to the back of their smartphones and use it as a display for taking selfies or just to show off their favorite anime wallpapers.

In an earlier Weibo post, the tipster also mentioned that users will be able to remove the screen and use it to control their phone for taking photos. They also added that the accessory will not be too expensive and will cost nearly the same as a gamepad.

Obviously, the Honor 600 and its magnetic rear display will not come to the US. However, the idea of an accessory like this is quite interesting. In fact, judging by the popularity of phone cases with built-in displays, people really like the usefulness of a screen on the back of their phones.

Naturally, the most common use case for it would be to take selfies using the rear cameras, which are generally much better, have a higher resolution, and offer better night mode features as well. So yeah, I really want Samsung or Google to copy this idea and offer us something similar.

Do you want a detachable magnetic rear display on your next phone? 2 votes Yes, it sounds really useful. 100 % No, it's a novelty feature. 0 %

Google wouldn’t even need to add Miracast support to its Pixel phones if it just launched an original accessory that works with its phones.

These are far-fetched hopes, I know. But I would rather have an accessory that has an actual use case than another smartphone with 100X zoom so I can take AI photos of the moon.

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