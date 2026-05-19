Google announces Gemini Spark to quietly run your digital life for you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced Gemini Spark, a new cloud-based AI agent that can proactively complete tasks across various apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, and more.

Spark can monitor emails, organize notes, create summaries, and lots more.

Google says Spark will eventually be able to create custom sub-agents, shop on your behalf, and have deeper integrations with services like OpenTable, Instacart, and Chrome.

Google just revealed a major redesign for the Gemini app as well as ambitious new features that take the chatbot well beyond its current capabilities. One of those new features is a powerful new AI agent called Gemini Spark.

Think of Gemini Spark like a real-life personal assistant that quietly and intelligently works in the background to handle digital tasks on your behalf. At least, that’s the vision Google is presenting and hoping to deliver.

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Spark is designed to stay active in the cloud even after you close the Gemini app, lock your phone, or shut your laptop. Instead of waiting for commands one at a time, Spark can proactively manage workflows for you across different services and connected apps.

Google says the more you use Spark, the better it gets at learning your personal preferences and executing tasks on your behalf.

Google shared several examples of how this would work for regular users, including Spark’s ability to scan credit card statements to spot forgotten subscriptions, keep track of school emails and deadlines, organize messy meeting notes into polished documents, and even generate and send emails on your behalf.

Google

The company says Spark is powered by its new Gemini 3.5 Flash model and deeply integrates with Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, and Slides. Eventually, it will also be able to connect to Google Chrome.

Google is also preparing Spark for more advanced tasks. In the coming months, the AI agent will reportedly be able to make purchases on your behalf using Google’s new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), though the company says users will still need to approve high-stakes actions.

Going forward, Spark is also expected to connect with third-party services like Canva, OpenTable, and Instacart. Google even plans to let users text or email Spark directly in the future.

Gemini Spark availability Google says Spark will roll out first to trusted testers this week, followed by a beta launch for US-based Google AI Ultra subscribers next week. It will be available inside the Gemini app on Android, iOS, and the web.

A version of Spark will also be available to Google’s enterprise users. In Gemini Enterprise, Spark will be able to automate recurring tasks and execute multi-step work for users. It’ll also support existing Gemini Enterprise connectors, including Microsoft SharePoint, OneDrive, ServiceNow, and many others. Google says Spark will soon roll out in the Gemini Enterprise app.

Moreover, Google also revealed that Gemini Spark is heading to macOS in a much bigger way later this summer. Spark integration inside the Gemini desktop app on macOS will allow the AI agent to work with local files and automate workflows directly across the desktop.

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