Samsung's answer to Meta's Ray-Bans is (almost) here, with a little help from Google

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR At the Unpacked event, Samsung showcased two new designs for its upcoming smart glasses with Gemini.

These glasses are made in partnership with Google and eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.

These are non-display versions with cameras for Gemini and would likely offer 9 hours of battery life under heavy usage.

While they’re being showcased today, these smart glasses won’t launch until fall this year.

Google has been teasing its entry into the smart-glasses category with template designs and a dedicated software experience under the banner of Android XR. However, its previous troubles with smart glasses, primarily the Google Glass, may not set a good precedent for new ones. Admitting its shortcomings as a hardware company, Google is limiting itself to the software, especially the Gemini-powered AI bits, while letting other companies handle the hardware. And its choice of hardware partner is Samsung, which is now showcasing its upcoming pair of AI smart glasses.

In addition to the new devices it unveiled at Unpacked today, Samsung is also shedding light on the upcoming pairs of “Intelligent Eyewear.” At the event, it revealed two new designs for smart glasses with a variety of colors, both for the frame and the lenses.

Like the two models previously revealed at Google I/O earlier this year, these newer announcements also comprise audio-only glasses created by Samsung in partnership with Google and with eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. We don’t get exact specifications just yet, but both Samsung and Google are discussing the advantages and use cases jointly.

Samsung and Google both insist that fashion and familiarity play a phenomenal role in the adoption of smart glasses. That’s why Google isn’t repeating the same mistake it did with Google Glass by targeting professionals and technology enthusiasts instead of the general public. Instead, it’s taking a pro-fashion approach, and that’s where Warby Parker and Gentle Monster come into play. Meanwhile, Samsung is responsible for stashing hardware inside regular-looking frames.

In addition to revealing new designs, Samsung also spoke of its efforts and contributions to refine the platform during a media roundtable ahead of the Unpacked event. During this chat, a Samsung executive discussed challenges and the company’s vision for smart glasses.

Extensions, not replacements, to your phone Rather than making smart glasses work as standalone products, Samsung wants these AI glasses to serve as an extension of Galaxy smartphones, just like a Galaxy Watch does. The heavier workloads will be managed on the phone, while the glasses will serve as gateways to recording through high-quality cameras and be used for voice-based interaction with Gemini. Much of the processing will initially be handled in the cloud, with on-device processing planned for future generations. Meanwhile, for limited on-device processing, Samsung is relying on a Qualcomm AR1, not the recently announced Snapdragon Wear Elite that powers the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung hinted that the experience relies on the ecosystem, meaning other devices such as a Samsung phone and a Galaxy Watch may work in conjunction with these smart glasses.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Samsung is also heavily invested in bringing unobtrusive but high-resolution see-through displays for lenses used in the glasses. It says that over 100 patents have been filed for developments specific to displays in glasses, but it did not clarify whether that includes the extremely bright OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) prototypes Samsung showcased last month.

You’ll have to wait for Samsung glasses with displays Further, Samsung said it’s now researching a variety of photochromic and electrochromic glasses, but that the existing offerings have yet to mature to ensure they provide sufficiently high transmittance. However, new pairs of glasses with displays aren’t coming yet, primarily because Samsung wants to keep battery consumption under control.

For the pairs launching later this year, Samsung aims to achieve at least nine hours of backup time under heavy use. The obvious challenge with a bigger battery is that it will increase weight, which, in turn, can deter users from wearing it. So, in order to extract the best output while dealing with limitations, Samsung has teamed up with Google and Qualcomm to assemble a team of 50 of its crème de la crème engineers. This team, called “Power Camp,” works together to streamline every data pipeline and ensure every drop of battery juice is used judiciously. Meanwhile, the charging case is expected to last up to seven full recharge cycles, ensuring multi-day battery life.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Durability is another key highlight for these upcoming smart glasses. Samsung lauds its work in ensuring the glasses survive environmental degraders, such as rainwater, moisture, sweat, dirt, or sand. While it doesn’t specifically mention an IP or another standard rating for the glasses, Samsung says the hinge is resistant to corrosion. Samsung is also toying with flexible temples, so they can be bent or torted like a regular pair of glasses without breaking the sensors inside them.

Galaxy AI Glasses arrive later this year As promised earlier, these smart glasses will arrive later this year, and Samsung is merely using Unpacked to detail its plans for the lineup. The exact launch date, pricing, and availability remain unknown for now, except that Samsung is teasing that the first generation of smart glasses should arrive sometime in the fall this year.

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