Samsung and Google just showed off Android XR smart glasses with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster

Samsung / Google

TL;DR Samsung and Google have officially previewed their first “Intelligent Eyewear” audio-only glasses created in partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.

The AI glasses will run Android XR with Gemini-powered features like live translation, navigation, and notification summaries.

These will be the first true Android XR smart glasses, expanding the platform beyond Samsung’s existing mixed reality headset.

Samsung and Google have officially given us our first proper look at upcoming audio-only Android XR smart glasses created in partnership with two major eyewear brands already familiar to anyone following the space: Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.

The announcement at Google I/O builds on partnerships Google had already revealed with both brands, but this is the first time Samsung has formally joined the effort and showcased the products publicly.

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Both Warby Parker and Gentle Monster have now also launched dedicated “Intelligent Eyewear” pages on their websites where interested buyers can sign up for updates ahead of launch.

Samsung says these glasses are designed as companion devices for smartphones, allowing users to access Gemini in a hands-free form factor. The companies highlighted features like turn-by-turn navigation, summarized notifications, calendar management, and contextual recommendations such as nearby coffee shops along your route. Google has demonstrated all of these features before in various Android XR demoes.

Samsung / Google

The glasses can also translate text in the wearer’s field of view, while audio translations are designed to match the speaker’s voice, a feature Google showed off at MWC earlier this year.

Additionally, Samsung says the glasses will integrate tightly with the Galaxy ecosystem for tasks like capturing photos or managing daily activities without needing to pull out a phone.

Google first announced Android XR in late 2024 as a dedicated operating system for devices combining augmented reality, virtual reality, and Gemini AI experiences into one platform. However, so far, we’ve only seen Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset take advantage of the platform. With the upcoming glasses, Android XR will finally move beyond the bulky mixed reality headset and into lightweight everyday wearables that are more consumer-friendly.

Other companies, including XREAL, have also announced Android XR hardware plans. However, these newly announced glasses appear set to become the first true eyewear-style Android XR devices.

Samsung / Google

Samsung and Google aren’t sharing detailed hardware specs yet, other than Qualcomm has confirmed they’ll run Snapdragon chips, and today’s reveal mostly focused on the software experience and fashion-forward designs. That said, both companies are clearly positioning these glasses as AI-first wearables rather than camera glasses or simple notification displays.

Samsung says the first “Intelligent Eyewear” collections will launch this fall, with more details expected in the coming months.

Updated with information on Qualcomm’s involvement and audio-only design.

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