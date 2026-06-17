Samsung just revealed a key ingredient for next-generation smart glasses

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Display is unveiling a prototype XR display designed for smart glasses.

The company says the tiny RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) panel delivers bright, sharp visuals for features like real-time translation, navigation, and weather information.

panel delivers bright, sharp visuals for features like real-time translation, navigation, and weather information. While Samsung Display hasn’t confirmed any products using the display, it could potentially appear in future Samsung smart glasses or devices from other brands that source panels from Samsung Display.

Samsung Display has unveiled a new microdisplay aimed at the next generation of XR devices, and while the company isn’t naming any future products, the tech could end up in future Samsung smart glasses.

At the Augmented World Expo 2026, where Snap unveiled its new Specs AR glasses and Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon Realite Elite chipset, Samsung Display is showing off new RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) prototypes for mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses.

The highlight for AR wearables is a pair of prototype smart glasses equipped with a tiny 0.62-inch RGB OLEDoS display, which Samsung says delivers sharp visuals for features like real-time translation, navigation, and weather information.

The company is also demonstrating a larger 1.3-inch RGB OLEDoS panel capable of reaching 40,000 nits of brightness. Samsung says the technology is designed for products such as mixed reality headsets and AR smart glasses.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Samsung Display explains that RGB OLEDoS is well-suited for lightweight XR hardware because it uses a simpler panel structure than some competing microdisplay technologies. The company also says that the tech offers “excellent” brightness, color reproduction, and efficiency.

Samsung is expected to launch its first Android XR-powered smart glasses sometime this year. The device could be called “Glasses,” and leaked images show that it sports the familiar Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer-style design. However, that product is believed to focus on cameras, AI features, and voice interactions rather than offering a built-in display.

Another pair of Samsung smart glasses, reportedly codenamed “Haean,” is also said to be in development. Unlike the rumored Glasses product, Haean is expected to include microLED displays built directly into the lenses.

Samsung Display hasn’t confirmed any connection between the displays shown at AWE and Samsung Electronics’ upcoming wearables. In fact, current rumors point toward microLED technology for Haean rather than RGB OLEDoS.

Still, Samsung Display’s focus on compact AR glasses and high-brightness microdisplays makes it difficult to ignore the potential overlap between the two divisions’ long-term XR ambitions.

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