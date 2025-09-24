Survey shows which of these top Android brands are a Galaxy fan's second choice

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung users would first choose a Google Pixel phone if forced to give up their Galaxy.

OnePlus is the only other brand to score more votes than Samsung die-hards who refuse to try other phones.

Loyalty will only take you so far in life, and while we still value it enormously when it comes to personal and professional relationships, are you really doing yourself any favors by remaining ceaselessly loyal to a big, faceless smartphone conglomerate? Sure, if one manufacturer keeps knocking it out of the park, year after year, we’re definitely going to want to check out their latest offerings — but if that’s the only brand you pay attention to, you risk doing yourself a major disservice.

Among companies making and selling Android phones, Samsung’s held a prominent spot for years, and to a distressingly large number of users, “Android” might as well be synonymous with “Galaxy.” But even with so many users turning to Samsung phones every time they’re shopping for a new handset, could we maybe convince some of you to see if the grass is any greener in another OEM’s pasture?

That’s just the question we put out to you over the weekend, and we’ve already heard back with thousands of responses pouring in. Even though we included a “nothing’s going to make me leave Samsung” option, you might be surprised to learn how many fans are at least open to the idea of an alternative — though you may be quite a bit less surprised when you find out who that most popular alternative is. Let’s take a look at the data:

We are just some unrepentant Pixel fans around here, so the idea of moving to a Google phone from a Samsung Galaxy handset makes all the sense in the world. Google and Samsung are already close partners on a number of our favorite features, like how Samsung helped introduce Circle to Search — and its phones still get early access.

OnePlus secures a solid second-place finish, and that might have been a bit of a steal just a few years ago, but with the way the Android landscape looks in 2025, we just don’t have those really compelling options from the likes of LG, HTC, and honestly, even Motorola. That’s left a gap for nimble firms like OnePlus to gain ground, and it sounds like a whole lot of you are very excited to see what the OnePlus 15 will be able to do.

Motorola may not be leading the pack any longer — and hasn’t for quite some time — but its staying power is plenty admirable, and even today it manages to remain relevant with foldable models like the Razr Ultra.

Sony’s a similar tale of longevity, and while the brand faced a few glitches this year, its Xperia devices have long persisted as a reliable alternative, and attract a rather dedicated following.

Nothing comes from that same OnePlus blood, probably attracting many of the same shoppers, and it’s still proving itself with devices like this year’s Nothing Phone 3.

Of course, some Sammy die-hards are just never going to change — and that’s fine. If you had to choose one Android brand to commit to indefinitely, Samsung and Google are probably your best bets in terms of software support — though you will get more options on the hardware front sticking with Samsung. Considering how much Samsung Android devices have going for them, this kind of loyalty is perfectly understandable.

Maybe we should think about running this same kind of poll with other manufacturers and see how faithful their own user bases are. Any guesses on an Android brand that might have an even more dedicated fanbase? Make your predictions down in the comments.

