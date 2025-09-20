5 phone brands you should buy instead of Samsung

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung is the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, and for good reason. It has a global reach through various distribution channels, offers great phones at just about every price point, and promises long-term software support for most of its handsets. Over the years, it has also positioned its brand as reliable, trustworthy, and to a point, even premium, convincing people to part with their money.

However, no company is perfect. Samsung phones are generally among the most expensive on the market, their flagship series falls behind some of its competitors when it comes to features like fast charging, and pushing out the latest software updates often takes more time than we’d like. Pair that with various issues over the years, including the infamous Note 7 fiasco, and it’s understandable why some consumers would rather stay away.

But if not Samsung, then which brand should you buy and why? What does each one offer that Samsung doesn’t, and where does it fall short? Let’s take a look at five brands I recommend if you’re looking for a Samsung alternative.

Which phone brand would you consider switching to from Samsung? 136 votes Google Pixel 37 % OnePlus 23 % Motorola 6 % Sony 8 % Nothing 9 % I'd never switch from Samsung 18 %

Google Pixel

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

As someone who has been a Pixel user for years, Google’s phones are the first alternative I recommend. There are a few key reasons for this, including a lengthy seven-year software support promise, unique AI-powered features, and fast software updates. Pixels get the latest version of Android on day one, while Samsung users often have to wait months for the same update.

The software is also cleaner and comes with less bloatware — a problem that’s only getting bigger on Samsung devices. The high-end Pixel 10 series can rival Samsung’s Galaxy S25 phones on just about any level, and there’s also the Pixel 9a, which is arguably the best phone you can get for around $500. Regardless of which you choose, you can expect a fantastic camera experience, something Pixels have always been known for.

There are downsides to the Pixel lineup, of course. The selection of phones is limited compared to what Samsung has on offer. The latest Pixel lineup consists of just a handful of devices, with the cheapest one costing $500. If you want more options, especially in the budget category, Pixel is not the phone brand for you.

OnePlus

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I was a OnePlus user for years, having bought and used three of their phones. While the brand doesn’t have the same appeal to me personally anymore, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have great phones on offer.

One of the main benefits of switching to OnePlus is the money you’ll save, as its phones are generally cheaper than Samsung’s. For example, the OnePlus 13 launched at around $900, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300. Despite the price disparity, you still get much faster charging on the OnePlus, which is one of the features I always enjoyed. You can get it from 0 to 100% in about 30 minutes, while the S25 Ultra needs around an hour.

Pricing and charging are just two benefits. Most OnePlus devices come with an Alert Slider on the side, allowing you to switch your phone to silent or vibrate mode quickly. I used this feature all the time and dearly miss it on my Pixel. The software — OxygenOS — is also brilliant, with unique features like the ability to perform a task, like opening an app or turning on the flashlight, with a simple gesture on the screen while it’s turned off.

When it comes to cons, software updates are the biggest one. OnePlus’ high-end phones get just four years of OS updates compared to the seven you get with Samsung’s premium handsets. The cameras are usually a step behind what Samsung offers, and in my experience, there’s a slightly bigger chance of encountering a hardware issue. The company is also based in China, which may be a concern for some due to privacy considerations.

Motorola

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola isn’t as popular as it once was, but it’s a great Samsung alternative, especially at certain price points. Its G-series phones offer fantastic value for money, and you can choose between devices like the G Power (2025), which is all about battery life, the G Stylus (2025), which comes with a built-in stylus, and many others.

Motorola has a great — and cheaper — alternative to the Z Flip 7.

Then there are its foldables. If you like the clamshell design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 but find it too expensive, Motorola has a compelling option. It’s called the Motorola Razr (2025), and it’s an affordable foldable that launched for several hundred dollars less than Samsung’s equivalent. The software experience on all Motorola phones is also a major plus, as it’s very clean and close to the stock Android found on Pixel phones.

However, the software update promise is far from great. You get up to five years of updates on only a few select phones, while the rest have to make do with three or fewer. If you typically replace your phone within that time frame, it’s less of an issue, but you’ll get stuck on an old Android version if you plan to use it for longer. Furthermore, if a top-tier camera experience is what you’re after, Samsung still offers more in that department.

Sony

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Sony is an interesting brand that may appeal to a specific type of user. What sets it apart is that many of its phones still include a headphone jack and a microSD card slot — two features that are more or less non-existent on flagship phones from Samsung, Google, and other major brands.

Sony’s phones, like the high-end Xperia 1 VII, also sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated physical camera shutter button. The software experience is slick and fast, Sony’s build quality and designs are excellent, and the video quality on its flagships is among the best in the industry.

However, there are issues to be aware of that limit Sony’s mainstream appeal. The software promise is not great, with the company’s flagships only getting four major Android upgrades. The camera system, particularly for still photos, isn’t as point-and-shoot-friendly as competitors, requiring more manual tweaking to get the best results. The lineup is also quite limited, and the phones tend to be on the expensive side. Still, many are willing to overlook these issues for the benefits of a headphone jack and expandable storage.

Nothing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Nothing was co-founded by the same guy who co-founded OnePlus, so it’s no surprise that the two brands have a lot in common. This includes a clean, bloat-free software experience and a price point that generally undercuts Samsung.

The brand targets a younger crowd first and foremost, as evident by its design language that definitely stands out. It’s a far cry from the simple lines we’re used to from Samsung, with phones featuring the “Glyph Interface” on the back — a series of customizable LED light strips that can be used for notifications, charging status, and more — or the newer Glyph Matrix, which is a monochrome micro-LED display.

Nothing's unique design may scare some people away.

As with most other brands on this list, software updates are a bit of an issue. The most you’ll get is five years of OS updates, which is less than what Samsung and Google offer. The unique design may also scare some people away, and the brand is still not as recognized as Samsung or even OnePlus. But if you’re up for something different that won’t break the bank, Nothing is worth considering.

These are five of the best brands to look at if you’re not a Samsung fan, although there are plenty of others out there. Xiaomi, for example, is the third-biggest manufacturer in the world, and it has a smartphone that fits just about any budget. I didn’t include it here since it’s not officially available in the US. Still, its phones are affordable, powerful, and a great option if you live elsewhere — though its software experience leaves a lot to be desired.

Did I miss a brand that you think deserves a spot on this list? Let me know in the comments.

