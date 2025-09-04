Samsung Galaxy devices get first dibs on powerful new Circle to Search feature

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has officially confirmed that Circle to Search’s new Scroll and Translate feature is rolling out this week.

The update starts with select Samsung Galaxy phones and lets you translate text continuously as you scroll or switch apps.

We were first to spot this feature earlier in beta builds, and some users also reported seeing it pop up before today’s launch.

Google is giving Circle to Search a handy upgrade. You’ll now be able to continuously translate text while scrolling, without having to restart the process every time the screen changes. The feature is officially called Scroll and Translate, and according to Google’s blog post, it’ll roll out this week on Android, starting with select Samsung Galaxy devices.

We at Android Authority were the first to discover and report on this feature in an APK teardown. Some beta testers also noticed it on their phones before today’s announcement. Now, Google has confirmed the rollout and explained how the feature works.

Currently, using translation in Circle to Search means you have to manually restart the process whenever you scroll or switch apps.

With the new update, you just long-press the home button or navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, tap the Translate icon, and select “Scroll and Translate.” The translations will then keep up with you automatically as you scroll down a page or hop between apps.

Google says translation is one of the most used features of Circle to Search. By making translations seamless, the company is turning Circle to Search into an even more powerful tool on our handsets.

