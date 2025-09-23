That leaked OnePlus 15 might be the real deal after all

TL;DR OnePlus’s parent brand, OPPO, has started teasing the Find X9 series, which is set to launch in mid-October.

The Find X9’s square camera bump is strikingly similar to the leaked OnePlus 15 design.

Find X9 is also set to arrive in titanium-inspired colorways that have also leaked for the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 15 is coming soon, and its updated design is already making rounds on the internet. Multiple rumors in the past have hinted at the redesigned camera bump on the upcoming flagship. And we recently came across purported hands-on images of the OnePlus 15, which highlight the changes on the back. Although the authenticity of these images could not be ascertained, another teaser from earlier today suggests this change might be legitimate after all.

The teaser does not come from OnePlus, but its parent company OPPO, which is set to unveil its flagship Find X9 series on October 16. That is just one day after the reveal of ColosOS 16, which has been confirmed to drive the OnePlus 15 in China. OPPO has been teasing the Find X9 series over the last couple of weeks. And, in its latest official teaser, a OnePlus representative, Zhou Yibao, has revealed the design and color options of the OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro phones.

What’s immediately striking about these phones is the new camera design, which looks vividly identical to the OnePlus 15 leak we saw earlier this week. Although the mere change does not confirm OnePlus 15’s new design, it kindles the possibility of the same design being shared across both brands.

If that happens, it won’t be the first instance of OPPO and OnePlus sharing the same design across different phones. While the history of sharing design elements dates back to the OnePlus One, the two brands most recently employed the same aesthetics for book-style foldables, with the OPPO Find N3 and the OnePlus Open. So, if OnePlus were to dish out the same — or a hugely similar —design as an OPPO flagship, it wouldn’t surprise us.

Another aspect leading to this consideration is that the OnePlus 13S, which is sold as the 13T in China, already uses the square camera island. So, OnePlus 15 switching to a similar design wouldn’t be shocking.

Oppo Find X9 official render

Observably, there are some differences between the leaked OnePlus 15 and the confirmed OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro. While all three phones share the same triple camera arrangement in an inverted L arrangement, the OPPO packs more sensors than the leaked OnePlus 15. In addition to the primary and periscopic telephoto lenses, the latter of which has already been confirmed to use a 200MP sensor, we see a much smaller set of sensors on the right. Based on the size, we can assume the upper one could be the ultrawide-angle lens, but the tinier one right underneath it remains a mystery. The Find X9 also retains the Hasselblad branding on the camera module, but OnePlus has already confirmed it plans to replace it with an in-house solution that will be shared with OPPO.

Yibao has also confirmed that both the Find X9 and the X9 Pro will feature Titanium-inspired color options, which have also leaked for the OnePlus 15. However, it doesn’t guarantee that both OPPO and OnePlus will use the same colorways. The representative also shared that the Find X9 and X9 Pro will feature 7,025mAh and 7,500mAh batteries, respectively. A similarly humongous battery is also rumored for the OnePlus 15, though shipping constraints might restrict the capacities on global models to smaller units.

Finally, while OnePlus has yet to start teasing its flagship, it has confirmed the name change and said that it will be the first OnePlus phone to feature OPPO’s ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box. Global units, however, can be expected to run OxygenOS 16, which is fundamentally similar but has some defining changes to OPPO’s skin.

Now that official teasers have begun, we expect to hear more about the OnePlus 15 in the coming days.

