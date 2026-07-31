Meet the Pixel Tag, Google's answer to the AirTag

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent Pixel 11 leak mentioned the name “Pixel Tag.”

Now a new find uncovers multiple product listings for the Google Pixel Tag, revealing it as a Find Hub tracker

We also get our first look at the hardware, which features a built-in speaker.

With August on our doorstep, the next Made By Google product launch event is nearly within reach. That’s going to bring us the Pixel 11 series, as well as the Pixel Watch 5, but what else? Well, there’s that new Pixel Buds Pro 2 colorway, for one. But if you’ve been paying close attention, you also might remember that mention of “Pixel Tag” support we saw pop up in an earlier Pixel 11 leak. Now we’re finally starting to learn what to expect from this hardware.

The team over at 9to5Google has uncovered some European product listings for the Google Pixel Tag, including one with a hardware description that appears to confirm that this is indeed a “Find My Device” tracker fob. As if that weren’t enough, we also get to check out the first image of the Pixel Tag to be discovered:

See that little hole towards the bottom with what appears to be a fine grille? Sure enough, one of those listings mentions “a loud speaker for easy nearby search.” Other available details include the model number GA12506 and references to “Fog Light,” which could be Google’s branding for the Tag’s color.

All of this seems reasonable enough — and really, the lack of a Google-branded Find Hub tracker has felt like an oversight for a while. Samsung’s already getting ready to introduce its own third-gen SmartTag tracker, and other phone manufacturers have had their own solutions for years.

Even with the product’s identify now feeling certain, we still have tons of questions about what to expect from the Pixel Tag. We’d like to believe there’d be UWB support, but so far no direct evidence has turned up. And then there’s the big question of how this tracker will be powered. Could Google go with a replaceable disposable battery, like an AirTag? Maybe something rechargeable?

Finally, we’re very curious about what Google might be thinking for pricing. Will we get to save with a multi-pack, or maybe score a bundle with the Pixel 11 itself? Hopefully we’ll be getting all those answers once August 12 rolls around.

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