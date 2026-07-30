New Pixel Watch 5 leak puts 41mm and 45mm options head to head

TL;DR Google’s launching the Pixel Watch 5 next month, on August 12.

We’re anticipating the smartwatch to once again arrive in two size options, 41mm and 45mm.

A new leak now shows off both sizes of this upcoming model, side by side.

August is just a couple days away, and that means that Google’s big summer launch event is nearly upon us. On August 12, we look forward to officially meeting not just the Pixel 11 series, but also Google’s latest Pixel Watch. Ahead of the wearable getting here, though, we’re checking out the latest leak to give us an early look at the hardware, this time in both size options.

Leaker Evan Blass is on bit of a roll today, sharing multiple galleries of leaked Google hardware pics. And in addition to all those fresh Pixel 11 renders, he offers one of our best looks to date at the Pixel Watch 5 over on X.

Here we’ve got the Pixel Watch 5’s 41mm variant on the left, and the 45mm version on the right:

Based on prior Pixel Watch 5 leaks, we know to expect this model on the left to arrive as Google’s Dark Anthracite colorway, while that’s Pyrite on the right. In addition these, we should also get Silver for both sizes, and Gold in 41mm.

This rear/side view clearly shows off the return of the Pixel Watch 4-style side charging port. While we’d sure love to see it, it may not be a great idea to hold your breath waiting for the secret, surprise resurrection of a wireless charging option.

Not only are we excited to finally have the chance to strap on this new wearable in just a few more weeks, but not even Google seem able to contain itself, already spoiling the Pixel Watch 5 in the Google Health app with an early appearance. That said, we’re not loving the idea of paying $50 more for Google’s latest smartwatch, but welcome to 2026.

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