Pixel 11 leak puts Google's rumored new color lineup on display

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Alleged Amazon listings reveal the base Pixel 11 in “Obsidian,” “Hibiscus,” and “Pistachio.”

The leaked specs point to a 6.3-inch display, 4,985mAh battery, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage for the $899 model.

The listings mention a mysterious Google Pixel Tag accessory, adding fresh evidence that Google’s long-rumored item tracker could finally be on the way.

Google Pixel 11 leaks keep piling up, and a fresh batch of alleged renders appears to show the company’s next flagship smartphone in three different color finishes, providing one of the clearest looks yet at what the base Pixel 11 could look like.

The images appear to be from what 9to5Google describes as placeholder listings that went up prematurely on Amazon and indicate that Google isn’t planning a major visual revamp this year. What’s new is the color selection. There are three distinct colorways described in the listings: “Midnight,” “Fuchsia,” and “Moss,” which align with previous Pixel 11 leaks. The placeholder titles are oddly named “Obsidian,” “Hibiscus,” “and Pistachio,” but the model number “4CS4” is consistent with known Pixel 11 hardware.

The leak matches previous reports that Google isn’t changing the look of the Pixel this year. Rather, the company seems to be concentrating on tweaks under the hood. There are rumors that it will feature a Tensor G6 chip, a new MediaTek modem, software upgrades centered around AI, and a storage shake-up that could make the entire Pixel 11 lineup start at 256GB rather than 128GB.

Several hours ago, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also leaked in Google’s new “Pine” colorway.

The specs spotted in the listings pack some real upgrades. It apparently has a 6.3-inch 1080×2424 display and a slightly bumped 4,985 mAh battery, all in a 204g chassis. Better yet, the listings specifically list 12GB of RAM for the $899 256GB storage model. This quells earlier speculation that Google may reduce the base device to 8GB of memory in an effort to reduce component costs.

The pages also list a mysterious “Google Pixel Tag” as a compatible accessory, adding significant credence to long-running rumors of an upcoming first-party location tracker.

The Pixel 11 family is widely expected to make its official debut at the next Made by Google event on August 12, along with new Pixel Watch hardware, which Google has already confirmed. So, hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to see if these colors are the real deal.

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