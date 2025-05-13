Google is finally ready to flip the switch on precise UWB Find Hub tracking

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android’s newly renamed Find Hub is getting UWB support before the end of May.

UWB allows much more precise tracking than Bluetooth alone.

To take advantage, you’ll need a UWB-compatible phone, and a UWB tracker like the Moto Tag.

Android’s Find My Device app offers an easy way to locate misplaced hardware, and right now it’s in the middle of a big rebrand, as Google capitalizes on the recent addition of people-tracking to transform it into the Find Hub. But more than just finding a fitting new name for the service, Google’s also sharing word of some powerful new functionality coming to the Find Hub — including one long-overdue upgrade that promises to deliver the most precise tracking yet.

When it comes to the technology we use to track down and locate missing devices, Bluetooth works in a pinch, but for super-precise radar-like tracking, we have to turn to ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. Samsung has supported UWB through its SmartTag2, but we’ve been waiting for Google to bring the same support to its own tracking solution. We’ve recently spotted development on Find My Device headed in this direction, and today Google finally announces how this support is landing.

UWB support will come to the Find Hub later this month. The first tracker Google intends to support is the Moto Tag, which we saw launch last summer with promises of UWB connectivity — we just didn’t expect to be waiting quite so long before we’d have a chance to actually take full advantage of it.

Of course, to capitalize on Find Hub’s UWB support you’ll need both a compatible tracker like the Moto Tag, as well as a phone with the requisite UWB radio. UWB-equipped models include recent Plus and Ultra Galaxy S flagships, as well as newer Pixel Pro phones.

Between this high-precision tracking and the Find Hub satellite support Google just announced, Android feels like it’s seriously upping its game when it comes to helping us keep an eye on all our devices.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.