Check out the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 color that just leaked in an early retail listing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh leak has revealed the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a brand-new dark green color.

This new Pixel Buds Pro 2 colorway could launch alongside the Pixel 11 series next month.

There’s some precedent for a move like this, as Google launched new shades of the Pixel Buds 2a to pair with the Pixel 10a earlier this year.

The Google Pixel 11 series will debut on August 12, with event invites going out earlier this month. As in the past, there’s hardly any detail that has been left unrevealed by leaks. We recently stumbled upon prematurely posted Amazon listings that gave us early info on the potential launch-day colors of the flagship. A similar leak has now revealed that Google may debut a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 featuring at least one of these colors.

Based on the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro leaks so far, it’s clear that Google is leaning toward a darker shade of green for its flagships this year. So it should come as no surprise that another Amazon listing has revealed the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a similar color, though it appears to be a darker shade than what we’ve seen from the Pixel 11 leaks so far. Amazon has since removed the listing, but not before a screenshot was captured by the crew over at 9to5Google.

Separately, it also looks like Google has been showing off this new colorway of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 pretty openly on the Play Store rewards page. However, a quick look at the Google Store listing still shows the existing lineup of Moonstone, Porcelain, Peony, and Hazel colorways.

It’s worth remembering that this won’t be the first time we’ve seen Google release a new colorway for its earbuds to coincide with a phone launch. We saw the company refresh the Pixel Buds 2a lineup earlier this year with new colors to pair with the Pixel 10a.

What should be the next Pixel Buds Pro 2 color? 4 votes Green 25 % Blue 0 % Purple 25 % Orange 50 % Yellow 0 %

It’s unclear whether Google plans to release more colorways of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, though we’ll gladly take the one new addition for now. Given the timing of the leak, it seems likely we’ll see this version of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 go official on August 12 when the Pixel 11 series will be revealed and also go up for pre-order.

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