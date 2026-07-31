Pixel 11 images posted by trusted leaker, and fans of vibrant phones should take a look

TL;DR A trusted leaker has posted a variety of images showing off the base Pixel 11 and its associated features.

The images show off a variety of colors, including apparent Hibiscus and Pistachio options.

The leaked pictures also hint at agentic features and 30x zoom capabilities.

Google is scheduled to unveil the Pixel 11 phones on August 12, and we’ve already seen a stream of leaks ahead of the event. A trusted tipster recently revealed a ton of Pixel 11 Pro Fold images, and the same source has now revealed plenty of Pixel 11 material.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has posted a slew of images showing off the vanilla Pixel 11 and its associated features. We get a good look at the phone (see image at the top of the page), as well as a family image showing off the various colors. Based on a previous leak, we’re looking at Hibiscus, Frost, Obsidian, and Pistachio color schemes. The Hibiscus and Pistachio options look particularly vibrant, making for a pleasant change from the usual grays and blacks.

Blass also published a few more marketing images, revealing agentic functionality (most likely Gemini Intelligence), 30x zoom functionality, and an apparent camera sample. Check these pictures out below.

It’s unclear whether Google’s 30x zoom functionality is bog-standard zoom or if it’s generative-based Pro Zoom seen on last year’s Pro phones. However, I imagine that Pro Zoom will be reserved for Pro phones in the first place. For what it’s worth, the vanilla Pixel 10 topped out at 20x digital zoom.

Blass previously posted a slew of Pixel 11 Pro Fold pictures, with one image showing the Pixel Glow lighting feature. However, this feature isn’t shown off on the vanilla model. That doesn’t mean the standard model won’t have this option, though.

Leaked Pixel 11 specs point to a 6.3-inch OLED screen, a 4,985mAh battery, and a potential 256GB base model. The leak also suggests we’re looking at an $899 price tag. Either way, these details and more will be confirmed in just under two weeks.

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