Galaxy SmartTag 3 leak hints at a redesign with (no) strings attached

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy SmartTag 3 may get a fresh squircle design, but it could lose the built-in lanyard hole.

A physical button is reportedly making a comeback, potentially letting you trigger Modes & Routines automations in addition to helping you locate your Galaxy phone.

The tracker is expected to retain Bluetooth, UWB, Samsung Find, and water resistance, with a possible Bluetooth 6.0 upgrade.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 9 are barely out the door, yet the rumor mill has already moved on to what’s next. This time, it’s the Galaxy SmartTag 3, and a newly leaked redesign suggests Samsung could be making one part of the tracker more polished while making another a little less practical.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy SmartTag 3 is expected to adopt a squircle-shaped design, giving Samsung’s item tracker a fresh look. At first glance, that sounds like a welcome refresh. But the redesign may come with one trade-off that you will notice almost immediately.

The report claims Samsung has done away with the built-in lanyard hole found on previous SmartTags. That means you may no longer be able to take the tracker out of the box and clip it straight onto your keys, backpack, luggage, or even your pet’s collar. Instead, you’ll likely need to buy a separate case or keyring accessory before you can attach it to your belongings.

One of the biggest appeals of Bluetooth trackers is how effortless they are to use — you buy one, attach it to something important, and forget about it until you need it. Adding an extra accessory into the mix not only increases the overall cost, but also makes what’s meant to be a simple, grab-and-go gadget just a little less convenient.

The leaked diagram also suggests Samsung is bringing back a physical button in the center of the tracker, something last seen on the original Galaxy SmartTag. If Samsung sticks with its earlier approach, the button could do more than help you locate lost items. For example, Samsung could let you assign custom actions through Modes & Routines, turning the SmartTag into a shortcut for everyday tasks.

As for the rest of the hardware, don’t expect a dramatic overhaul. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 is tipped to include Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband (UWB) for more precise tracking, Samsung Find integration, and an IP67 or IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. There’s also hope Samsung could upgrade the tracker to Bluetooth 6.0, though that’s purely speculation for now.

You don’t fully appreciate Bluetooth trackers until they save you from a stressful morning. That’s exactly why it’ll be interesting to see how Samsung improves the overall experience with the Galaxy SmartTag 3, which, if the report is accurate, could debut before the end of the year alongside the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 series.

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