November Pixel Drop is here, bringing upgraded notifications, better scam detection, and more

TL;DR The November 2025 Pixel Drop is now available for supported Pixel devices, introducing several new features.

Key features include Pixel Themes, Notification Summaries, Notification Organizer, and more, available for Pixel phones and tablets.

Google Messages and Google Photos are also getting new features that will be available across all Android devices.

It’s update day for Pixels, as Google has begun rolling out the November Pixel Drop. The announced features align completely with what was leaked last month, but there are still a few new features, like notification summaries and organizer, that should come as a pleasant surprise.

One of the biggest features with November 2025’s Pixel Drop update are theme packs. Google is starting off with a theme pack inspired by the upcoming movie, “Wicked: For Good.” Users with a Pixel 6 and newer can customize their Pixel with wallpapers, icons, system sounds, and GIFs inspired by the film. Do note that the theme pack will remain available for download for a limited time only.

Here are the other features coming to Pixel devices: Scam Detection in messages: Pixel 6 and newer phones in the US can now warn you about potential scams across notifications from popular messaging apps.

Pixel VIPs receive priority treatment and crisis badges: For Pixel 6 and newer phones, message notifications from VIPs are prioritized over those from other users. VIPs will also have a crisis badge displayed next to their name in the Contacts widget.

Notification Summaries: Pixel 9 and newer (excluding the Pixel 9a) will now provide summaries of lengthy conversations.

Notification Organizer: Pixel 9 and newer (but not the Pixel 9a) will soon be able to organize and silence lower-priority notifications.

Power Saving Mode in Google Maps: On Pixel 10 series phones, you can now press the power button to view a simplified layout for your Google Maps trip, which may extend your battery life by up to four hours.

Scam Detection Expansion: Scam Detection, which uses powerful AI to detect and warn you of speech patterns commonly used by scammers on phone calls, is now available to Pixel 9 and newer (except Pixel A series) phone users in the UK, Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada in English, French, and Hindi.

Call Notes Expansion: Call Notes utilizes Gemini Nano on-device to record your calls, take notes, generate transcripts and summaries, and provide next steps. Call Notes is expanding to more regions, including Australia, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Japan, for Pixel 9 and newer phones (except Pixel 9a).

Device Health & Support: Google introduced its Device Health & Support hub with the Pixel 10, and that’s now expanding to Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 devices.

Pixel Journal: With Pixel 10 phones, Google started offering this space to securely record personal reflections, and it’s coming to Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 families now, as well.

Magnifier: Google’s accessibility tool is now expanding to Pixel Fold models.

Sound Matters Wild Hokkaido: Google Sounds is formally adding the new alarms, ringtones, and notification sounds we spotted last week.

Here are the features coming to all Android devices, including Pixels: Remix in Google Messages: The previously spotted Nano Banana-powered Remix feature is now live in Google Messages for Pixel 6 and above, as well as all other Android devices, although it is currently restricted to English and available only in select regions.

Personalized Edits in Google Photos: Eligible users in the US can now request personalized edits within Google Photos, where Google Photos will learn from your face groups to ensure a personalized and natural look. You can read more about the mentioned features in our dedicated coverage linked in each bullet point.

​Editor’s note: This post has been updated with some last-minute features Google snuck in just under the wire.

