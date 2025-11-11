Drowning in notifications? Pixel phones will soon use AI to organize them

TL;DR Google is launching “Notification Organizer,” a new feature for select Pixel phones that bundles and silences low-priority alerts.

The feature uses on-device AI to sort notifications by content into categories like “News” and “Promotions,” keeping data private.

It will be exclusive to the Pixel 9 and 10 series when it launches next month and will only support English initially.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by your phone’s notifications if you don’t stay on top of them, especially if you have a lot of Android apps for shopping, news, and social media. These types of apps often send alerts for sales, new stories, or trending posts to draw you in, but they usually just end up cluttering your notification panel. To help you manage these notifications, Google is introducing a new Notification Organizer feature for select Pixel phones.

In its announcement for the November 2025 Pixel Drop, Google said it will introduce a feature next month that will “help further reduce notification overwhelm by organizing and silencing lower-priority notifications, saving you from unnecessary interruptions.”

Although Google didn’t share the feature’s name or mechanics, our previous reporting revealed it will be called Notification Organizer and will use on-device AI to analyze your notifications. This means none of your notification data will be sent to Google for processing, which is a significant benefit for privacy.

When we first reported on this feature, we weren’t sure when it would launch or which devices would get it. Google confirmed today that the Notification Organizer will be exclusive to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series, excluding the Pixel 9a. The company also stated that the feature currently only supports English, meaning it won’t be able to categorize notifications in other languages.

Google provided an image of the Pixel’s upcoming Notification Organizer, which you can see below. It arrives ahead of the Pixel’s long-awaited but controversial notification summary feature that uses AI to recap group texts and long chat threads. You can also see a demonstration of that feature below.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

As shown in the image, the Notification Organizer bundles and silences notifications into categories like “News” and “Promotions.” In the image, notifications from Google News and the Google App are grouped under the “News” bundle, while notifications from Google One, YouTube Music, and Google TV were put under “Promotions.” The feature doesn’t categorize all notifications from a single app into one bundle, though; instead, it determines where to place them based on their content, not the app that sent them.

Our earlier reporting revealed two additional bundles: Social and Suggested. However, these appear to be disabled by default. You’ll be able to enable them by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Notification organizer once the feature rolls out.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

This settings page also lets you automatically expand bundles (disabled by default) and exclude specific apps from having their notifications organized. It also clarifies what kinds of notifications fall under each bundle: Promotions : Sales, new features, and more

: Sales, new features, and more News : Top stories, editorials, and more

: Top stories, editorials, and more Social : Likes, posts, and more

: Likes, posts, and more Suggested: Newsletters, recommended media, and more What do you think of this new “Notification Organizer” feature? Do you trust AI to organize your phone’s notifications? Are you planning on turning this feature off once it’s available? Let us know in the comments below!

