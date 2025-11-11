Pixel theme packs are here with 'Wicked' wallpapers, icons, sounds, GIFs, and more

TL;DR Google has debuted its theme packs feature for Pixel phones with the November Pixel Drop.

The feature lets Pixel users personalize their phones with wallpapers, icons, system sounds, and GIFs, all of which can be applied with a single tap.

Theme packs are available for Pixel 6 and above.

Google has officially rolled out theme packs for Pixel phones as part of the November Pixel Feature Drop releasing today. As the name suggests, these theme packs let you personalize your Pixel phone with coordinated wallpapers, icons, system sounds, and GIFs, all applied with a single tap.

We first spotted signs of this feature earlier, when a new “Themes” section appeared in the Settings app on Pixel devices. Google also briefly listed, and then pulled, a Pixel-exclusive “Theme Packs” app from the Play Store ahead of today’s release. The app is now arriving with the November update, but it’s worth noting that it’s a system-level app without a dedicated user interface.

To kick off its new theming initiative, Google’s first collection of Pixel theme packs is inspired by the movie Wicked: For Good!. The collection includes three themed packs — “For Good,” “Glinda,” and “Elphaba.” Each pack is designed to automatically update your Pixel’s Wallpaper and style settings to match its look.

To access these themes, open the Wallpaper & style app by either long-pressing on an empty spot on the home screen or opening the Settings app. Here, you should see a “Theme pack” option above “Colors.” Tap this option to enter the main theme pack page, where you’ll be able to select from one of the three included theme packs.

Wicked: For Good theme pack Wicked: Glinda theme pack Wicked: Elphaba theme pack

You can either hit Apply to apply the theme pack as-is or tap the pencil icon above the theme pack’s name to selectively enable or disable certain aspects. Currently, you can enable or disable the wallpaper, color scheme, icon colors, clock color, Gboard GIFs, sounds, or Gboard theme pack from this menu.

These three theme packs are available for download until January 31, 2026, suggesting that Google plans to release new themes on a regular basis. The feature is currently unavailable in Japan, and it remains unclear whether it will be rolled out to all other regions. Pixel users with the Pixel 6 or newer can start using this one-tap theming experience once they receive the November Pixel Drop.

