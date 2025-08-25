Google will soon make it easier to find out what's wrong with your Pixel (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing new diagnostics options for Pixel devices.

This new option combines discrete options into a single dashboard to test if there’s anything wrong with your phone.

It also introduces a new AI-powered search option to inspect likely problems with your Pixel device.

The on-device diagnostics options on Google’s Pixel phones are in for a significant overhaul. We have spotted Google testing a new menu option that combines various diagnostic tools for various aspects of your Pixel phone or tablet into a single menu.

The Pixel Troubleshooting app already offers multiple device checkup options for Pixel devices. These options are meant to let you run diagnostics to scope out any issues with the battery, charging, storage, touch, and other aspects of your phone. However, they are present in separate locations based on the feature in question.

Now, Google is testing a new location that consolidates all options under one menu option. With version 1.0.792370112 of the Pixel Troubleshooting app, we found these options under a new “Device health & support” menu in system settings, which occupies the same spot as the “Tips and support” menu in the Settings app for Pixel phones. Notably, the new Device health & support menu isn’t widely available for users yet, and we were able to activate it with some internal tweaking to give you a glimpse of how it is expected to work.

In its current form, we see a host of options to scan for any issues with your Pixel device. For starters, Battery health opens up the battery diagnostics on your Pixel, allowing you to identify potential issues that may be limiting from performing optimally. This includes tools and resources to guide you if your phone has a poor battery life or is heating while usage or charging. All of these features are already present as part of the Battery diagnostics option under the Pixel’s Battery settings.

New Device health & support option Device health & support dashboard with search bar Charging & touch diagnostics options

Next, a Device Temperature option simply tells you the internal temperature of your device, along with a colored scale with green and red zones to signify when the device may be overheating and needs your attention. The Storage option takes you to the storage menu in Settings, where you can see the distribution between different file types, apps, system files, and other temporary files.

Additionally, there are options to check if there are issues with System updates.

Besides these options, we see Charging diagnostics and Touch diagnostics grouped together but separate from the four options mentioned above. The charging diagnostics feature uses AI to scan for options and help with potential solutions, and we couldn’t get it to work on our Pixel 9 unit. Meanwhile, Touch diagnostics scans for any possible defects with your Pixel’s touch as well as fixes, such as restarting your device.

Touch diagnostics options. Charging diagnostics require an on-device AI model for better responses. Warranty status for Pixel phones.

The Device health & support menu also brings a search bar that lets you look up issues and their likely fixes. Google appears to be powering the search menu with AI, so your phone can understand problems even when you’re not using the exact terms as used by Google. However, we couldn’t get it to work, just like the Charging issues menu.

Finally, the menu brings options for Warranty, which, just like iOS, lets you see your active coverage. Meanwhile, a Contact support option will allow you to contact customer support or initiate a repair if needed.

As mentioned above, Google appears to be testing this menu on Pixel devices, though we don’t know for sure when it could roll out to a broader user base.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

