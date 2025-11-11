Google Photos makes photo edits as easy as remembering a name

TL;DR Google has brought a Personalized Edits feature to Google Photos.

This allows you to mention a person’s name when editing a photo of them.

Personalized Edits will be available to all Android devices with Google Photos.

Google introduced a neat Help Me Edit feature in Google Photos earlier this year, allowing you to simply speak to edit your desired image. Now, Google has upped its game by bringing the Personalized Edits feature to the Help Me Edit tool.

Personalized Edits allow you to simply mention someone’s name to edit their appearance in a photo. “Remove Riley’s sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes,” Google notes as an example.

Google Photos will then fix the image by using other pictures in your gallery that have been organized and tagged appropriately in your face groups. Google also says you can make edits, such as asking Photos to change a smirk to a smile or removing a hat.

In any event, it’s clear that Personalized Edits requires face group functionality to work. So you’ll need to label recognized faces if you’d like to take advantage of this feature. Otherwise, I imagine that some privacy-conscious users would prefer to skip this feature.

The good news is that you don’t need a Pixel phone to take advantage of Personalized Edits, as Google confirmed the feature is coming to all Android devices. This announcement also comes as Google reveals the November 2025 Pixel Drop. This Pixel Drop brings notification summaries, improved Scam Detection, and more.

