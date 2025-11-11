Pixel phones are now snitching on scammers in your chat apps

TL;DR Pixel phones can now warn you about potential scams when you get notifications from chat apps.

You’ll see a “Likely scam” alert on notifications for messages that seem suspicious.

Scam detection in messages is available for the Pixel 6 and up in the US.

To protect Pixel owners from the growing problem of scams, Google rolled out Scam Detection functionality for calls and text messages. In September, we discovered through an APK teardown that Google was working to expand this feature to chat apps. Now that expansion is finally rolling out in November’s Pixel Drop.

Along with Wicked theme packs, notification summaries, and more, today’s Pixel Drop is bringing Scam Detection to chat notifications. Just like how it works with text messages, the feature will warn you with a “Scam likely” alert when you receive a notification that seems suspicious. However, it now works with third-party chat apps, like WhatsApp, Signal, and Twitter. Scam Detection for chat apps will be available for Pixel phones in the US for the Pixel 6 and newer.

Not only is Scam Detection expanding to cover chat apps, but it’s also expanding to more countries. Scam Detection for calls is now coming to users in the UK, Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada. The feature will be available in these areas for the Pixel 9 and up, excluding the Pixel 9a.

