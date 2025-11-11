Google Maps' new Power Saving Mode won't be coming to most Android phones

TL;DR Google Maps is introducing a new Power Saving Mode, but the feature is exclusive to the Google Pixel 10 series.

The mode displays a simplified, black-and-white layout on the Always-On Display to reduce power consumption.

This can extend battery life by up to four hours by leveraging the AOD’s ultra-low-power display state.

Turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps is one of the most battery-intensive tasks you can do on an Android phone. That’s because it requires continuous use of location services and mobile data to fetch directions, all while keeping the display powered on to show you the way. While location and data services are demanding on their own, keeping the screen on at or near full brightness is what truly drains the battery. Thankfully, Google Maps is introducing a new Power Saving Mode to help your phone last through long drives. Unfortunately, this feature won’t be available on most Android phones.

The new Power Saving Mode is exclusive to the Google Pixel 10 series, promising to extend battery life by up to four hours during navigation. It achieves this by displaying a simplified layout that removes most visual information, focusing only on essentials like your next turn. To activate it, you simply press your Pixel 10’s power button while navigating. While the feature is primarily for driving, our previous findings suggest it should also work when walking or using two-wheeler directions, though we haven’t confirmed if it supports public transit directions.

Under the hood, Google Maps’ Power Saving Mode leverages a new Android feature called ‘AOD Min Mode,’ which allows apps to display full-screen activities on the Always-On Display (AOD). This is beneficial because the AOD utilizes an ultra-low-power display state with fewer colors, lower brightness, and a reduced refresh rate, all of which significantly cut down on battery consumption. For phones with OLED displays like the Pixel 10, the black-and-white interface provides additional power savings, since black pixels are turned off entirely.

Power Saving Mode in Google Maps is rolling out now to Pixel 10 users as part of the November 2025 Pixel Drop. While we hope Google expands the feature to older Pixel phones in a future software update, it’s possible there’s a technical limitation that prevents it from being backported. We also hope that Google will open up the ‘AOD Min Mode’ feature to other developers in Android 17, as many tasks besides navigation could benefit from running on the AOD.

