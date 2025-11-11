Apple's most controversial AI feature is coming to Pixel phones

TL;DR Google is rolling out AI-powered notification summaries.

The summaries will recap lengthy messages across chat apps.

The feature is available for the Pixel 9 and above, excluding the Pixel 9a.

You’ll be able to turn the feature off in the settings.

Don’t look now, but Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Drop. November’s update is bringing a bevy of new features to eligible Pixel devices, like power saving mode in Google Maps and a notification organizer. Speaking of notifications, Pixels are getting a feature for notifications that aims to save you some time.

Earlier this year, we informed you that Google was working on AI-powered notification summaries. We even discovered an animation in Android Canary that demonstrates how the summarization will be stylized. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Apple has something similar for the iPhone. Unlike Apple’s version, however, Google’s take on the feature only summarizes conversations to improve accuracy and avoid misinterpreting non-message alerts.

In today’s Pixel Drop, notification summaries are now rolling out to the Pixel 9 and above, excluding the Pixel 9a. These notification summaries won’t recap all of your messages. They only focus on lengthier conversations. The summaries will appear in your notification shade and will work across chat apps.

In our earlier findings, we learned that notification summaries are capped at 50 per day. We also found that the feature will kick in if the message contains 25 to 200 words, and they are generated three minutes after a notification is received. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Google has made any changes to these parameters.

If you have a busy group chat or have received an overwhelming number of messages, such a feature may be useful. But not everything needs to be summarized, and I think notifications would fall into that category. Thankfully, you’ll be able to go into settings to turn notification summaries off before they annoy you.

