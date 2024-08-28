A few days left: Watch this comedy gem before it leaves Netflix

If you’re looking for a good laugh this weekend, it may be a good idea to settle in and watch a classic comedy that’s leaving Netflix on the 31st of this month. I’m talking about Liar Liar. A Jim Carrey gem. A movie that showcases his comedic strengths while giving you a little something to think about. Let’s get into what this movie has to offer to you.

What makes Liar Liar special The premise of the movie is simple. Jim Carrey’s character, Fletcher Reede, is a great lawyer, a bad father, and a questionable human being. All of this is because of his uncanny ability to lie. He lies for his clients, making straight-faced arguments and fabricating stories so he wins every case, cementing his reputation as an excellent lawyer with shaky morals. Rich, shifty people clamor to become his clients.

However, this ability to lie holds him back in the other areas of his life. No one trusts him. His loyal wife has lost faith, divorced him, and moved on. The only person who is naive enough to buy into his stories is his son because he’s a child, but he is inevitably let down every time his father fails to come through for him — which is every time.

So one fine day, when his father misses his birthday after promising to come, he wishes for his father to lose the ability to lie, leading to very hilarious and career-threatening consequences for Fletcher. Fletcher becomes someone who has to tell the truth, angering many people, and giving us a glimpse into the kind of person he really is.

Liar Liar is hilarious. It not only delivers laugh-out-loud comedy, but it also explores deeper themes of honesty, integrity, and the importance of family.

It critiques the often unethical nature of the legal profession and societal acceptance of white lies in a way that's both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The film’s success lies in its ability to make you laugh while also encouraging you to reflect on the value of truth in your own life.

With its clever premise, Carrey’s tour-de-force performance, and a supporting cast that includes Jennifer Tilly and Swoosie Kurtz, Liar Liar remains a beloved comedy that has stood the test of time, continuing to entertain and resonate decades after its release.

It’s leaving soon, so make time to watch it on Netflix by August 31st.

What else is leaving Netflix in August

While I want to urge you to watch Liar Liar before it’s taken off Netflix, there are a couple other movies that are just as good, and they’re leaving too at the end of August. Here’s a list. The Edge of Seventeen: The story centers around Nadine Franklin, a socially awkward and sardonic high school junior struggling with typical teenage issues. Her life takes a turn for the worse when her best friend Krista starts dating her older brother Darian, leading her to navigate a series of awkward and sometimes painful situations as she tries to find her place in the world.

The Equalizer: Robert McCall is a former US Marine and DIA intelligence officer who faked his death to live a quiet life in Boston. He works at a Home Mart hardware store and spends his evenings reading in a 24-hour diner. There, he befriends Teri, a young prostitute under the control of brutal Russian gangsters. When she is hospitalized after being brutally beaten by her pimp, McCall decides to come out of his self-imposed retirement.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: The movie is based on the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson in 1981, known as the Devil Made Me Do It case. It begins with the Warrens participating in the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel. As they investigate, Ed and Lorraine uncover a sinister plot involving a Satanic cultist who has unleashed a curse.

The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2: The first film retells Spider-Man’s origin story, focusing on high school student Peter Parker as he gains spider-like abilities after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. The sequel sees Peter struggling to balance his responsibilities as Spider-Man with his relationship with Gwen and his promise to her father. He faces multiple villains, including Electro, the Green Goblin, and the Rhino.

Spider-Man 1,2, and 3: The series begins with Peter Parker’s transformation into Spider-Man, exploring his origin story and initial battle with the Green Goblin. Spider-Man 2 goes deeper into Peter’s personal struggles as he faces off against the sympathetic villain Doctor Octopus. Spider-Man 3 concludes the series with a more divisive entry, introducing multiple villains including Venom and Sandman, while exploring Peter’s dark side.

