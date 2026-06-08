Google's older Nest Mini and Audio are quietly checking out before the new Home speaker arrives

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s older Nest Audio and Nest Mini speakers are going out of stock, with the new Home speaker coming soon.

The new Google Home speaker, announced in October last year, is rumored to finally launch this month.

Google hasn’t commented on the availability officially, and still says “coming Spring 2026.”

Back in August, while launching the Pixel 10 phones with Jimmy Fallon, Google also briefly teased a mysterious new Home speaker. Given that Google’s “newest” Nest Home/Hub smart speakers were launched in 2022, the refresh immediately caught everyone’s attention — and that’s probably what the company intended as well. Later in October, Google shared precise details about the upgraded Google Home speaker (sans the Nest branding), but pushed the launch to “spring of 2026.” That checkpoint came and passed, but we’ve yet to see the new speaker hit the shelves, probably because Google was busy doing a not-so-great job at upgrading older speakers to Gemini.

Based on some accounts, the new Google Home speaker may finally be available to buyers later in June, and Google appears to have begun preparing for the sale. Ahead of the expected launch, both Nest Audio and Nest Mini are out of stock on the official Google digital store in the US.

The six-year-old Nest Audio is available for sale at Best Buy, but it’s on Clearance sale for $74.99. Not a bad deal if you just want a smart speaker and don’t necessarily care about the improved fabric pattern, snazzy colors, or most importantly, longevity in terms of Gemini-related features.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The new speaker, aside from its smart features, may not offer a particularly exciting upgrade, as my colleague Stephen Schenck noted after his hands-on with the new Google Home. You could, however, find it a useful upgrade if you already own a Google TV streamer and plan to use the speaker for audio, because Google claims to offer a smoother pairing experience. Presumably, that also works with other newer devices, such as the Onn 4K Streamer with Google TV, but we’ll know for sure once we try the speaker ourselves.

Google Store

Meanwhile, Google doesn’t seem to have bothered to update what the store says. The landing place still says it’s coming in the now-elapsed Spring 2026, right on top of which the ticker says “summer deals.” I wish folks managing the storefront would just make up their minds.

At the time of the launch, Google had already confirmed the speaker would cost $99, and the same is reflected on the web store. Google will also offer six months of free Google Home Premium to new consumers, worth $60, though if you already pay for Google AI Plus or Pro subscriptions, you’re likely already covered.

Follow