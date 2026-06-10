Google TV Streamer update unlocks a major hidden upgrade for your smart home setup

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out the UTTK.260317.003 build for the Google TV Streamer, marking its first major OTA update of 2026 and upgrading it to the April 2026 security patch level.

The update quietly brings Thread 1.4 support to the device.

A new “Share Thread network credentials” setting allows users to generate a secure local QR code on their TV screen, eliminating the frustrating process of connecting third-party devices.

Google is finally giving the Google TV Streamer some long-overdue attention. After sitting on a stale October 2025 build for more than half a year, the streaming box is receiving its first major OTA of 2026.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the 219MB UTTK.260317.003 build updates the Google TV Streamer’s system to the April 2026 security patch level, clearing up a massive backlog of security vulnerabilities.

Google’s official support page hasn’t yet been updated to detail this build for the Google TV Streamer, and the official changelog merely notes the standard “bug fixes and performance improvements.” However, 9to5Google notes that the Google TV Streamer has been quietly updated to Thread 1.4, delivering on the hardware’s launch-day promise of acting as a true anchor for your smart home ecosystem.

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The most noticeable addition in the system menu is a new “Share Thread network credentials” option. Previously, getting third-party apps and diverse ecosystem devices to securely join an existing Thread mesh network was a finicky, frustrating process. Thread 1.4 eliminates that friction by standardizing credential sharing.

When you tap the new “Share Thread network credentials” menu option in Settings > Network & Internet and confirm your identity, the Google TV Streamer generates a secure local QR code and a fallback text code on your television screen.

Beyond credential sharing, Thread 1.4 brings quality-of-life improvements to your IoT setup. It standardizes how local devices interact with the cloud, drastically reducing response latency and minimizing random device dropouts. Google doesn’t explicitly note these changes in its update changelog, but you can cross your fingers for the Google TV Streamer becoming more reliable for your smart home with this update.

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