Google TV's World Cup hub brings live matches, highlights, and analysis together

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV users can watch and track World Cup games from the Sports topic page.

On this page, you’ll find live games, upcoming schedules, highlights from apps, and post-game content.

This content will be available from now to June 19.

The biggest sporting event in the world has kicked off. If you’re a soccer fan, you probably don’t want to miss even a minute of World Cup action. For those with Google TV, you’ll be able to stay on top of everything going on.

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Google TV is running a special event just for the World Cup. If you head over to the Sports topic page, you’ll find a variety of content to satisfy your futbol needs. Specifically, here’s a breakdown of what’s available on the page: Live matches: Jump directly into currently airing matches.

Jump directly into currently airing matches. Upcoming matches: Visit the “Upcoming Games” row to view match dates, kickoff times, and schedules.

Visit the “Upcoming Games” row to view match dates, kickoff times, and schedules. Match highlights: Watch highlights and game summaries from apps like FOX One, Tubi, and YouTube TV.

Watch highlights and game summaries from apps like FOX One, Tubi, and YouTube TV. Post-game content: View expert commentary, team analysis, and post-match breakdowns.

According to Google, all of this content will be available from now until June 19.

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