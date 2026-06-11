Gemini's new natural language TV voice control finally starts rolling out, with TCL first in line

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year, Google shared news of some updates coming to Gemini on Google TV, including new voice controls for system settings.

Those are now finally starting to roll out for select TCL TVs.

Following initial TCL exclusivity, the new voice support will expand to other Google TV devices in 60 days.

Use a powerful voice-based service like Google Gemini for long enough, and it starts feeling like you can do nearly anything by uttering a quick command: turn on the lights, start some music playing, even summon a robot vacuum to clean up a spill. For all they can do, however, there have still been gaps in their feature sets — and earlier this year we learned about some new functionality coming to Gemini-equipped TVs aimed at filling some of those in. We’ve been waiting for months, and now this new voice-control upgrade is finally ready to arrive.

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For all your “smart” TV may be able to do on its own, it can’t read your mind — as nice as that might be sometimes. So if you’re having trouble hearing the dialogue, or seeing what’s happening in a dimly lit scene, it’s often up to you to pull out your remote and start digging through settings to find what you need to tweak.

Beginning today, select TCL TVs with Gemini are letting users control their screens with more power than ever before, all through voice commands. You can just tell your TV “I can’t hear what’s happening,” or “this scene is too dark to see,” and your set will make the necessary picture and sound adjustments.

Admittedly, that’s a pretty simple quality of life improvement — but still one we’re very pleased to see finally start arriving, and bringing us just that much closer to full voice control over our devices.

TCL says that availability begins today across select models from its 2025 and 2026 lineups, including QM9K, QM7L, RM7L, X11L, QM9L, QM8L, and RM9L.

As we already learned back in January, following this initial rollout for TCL TVs, Google plans to expand its new voice control features to additional Google TV devices. According to TCL, its exclusivity is set to last for 60 days, after which we should start seeing access spread across the Google TV landscape.

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