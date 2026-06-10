Chromecast with Google TV remote acting up? It isn't just you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Several users report that their Chromecast with Google TV streamers are losing their connections to remote controls.

It’s unclear what’s causing the problem.

If your Chromecast remote stops working, you can still control the streamer using the Google Home app.

Chromecast with Google TV users are dealing with a pretty annoying issue. According to several reports that have recently cropped up on Reddit, some Chromecast units are repeatedly losing their connection to paired remote controls, forcing users to find alternative ways of controlling their streaming.

As flagged by 9to5Google, a handful of users on the Chromecast subreddit have posted over the past day or so to say that their remotes have stopped working. The remotes themselves seem to still work, but the dongles they’re paired to are failing to maintain a connection.

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A handful of users in two threads posted in the past day or so report similar problems. One user says two remote controls are now both failing to maintain a connection to their Chromecast; another says their remote is “constantly disconnecting” and “occasionally will not reconnect.” Judging by discussion, the affected users have tried all the standard fixes, like replacing their remotes’ batteries and restarting their Chromecast devices.

It’s not clear what’s causing this annoying behavior; affected users speculate that a recent update may be the culprit. If your Chromecast with Google TV remote stops working, you can still control the streamer using the Google Home app on your phone, or potentially using your TV’s bundled remote, if your set supports HDMI-CEC.

It hasn’t been a great spring for the Chromecast brand, generally. Last month, users reported that older Chromecast devices had started failing, and Google also caused a hubbub when a support page was erroneously updated to say security updates had ended for both the 1080p and 4K Chromecast with Google TV.

Are you using a Chromecast with Google TV? How’s your remote doing? Tell us about it in the comments.

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