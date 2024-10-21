Invincible season 3: Release date, plot, and more

No mid-season break. The words we’ve always wanted to hear. That’s what the new Invincible trailer promises, and after the long break we had to endure smack in the middle of season 2, this is long overdue.

In this article, we’ll cover when you can start watching Invincible season 3 and what to expect from the show. But first, watch the teaser trailer above.

Invincible season 3 release date Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the release date for Invincible season 3. The highly anticipated new season will premiere on February 6, 2025. The first three episodes will drop on launch date, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays. The season will run for a total of eight episodes, concluding on March 13, 2025. Again, unlike season 2, there will be no mid-season break this time, addressing a major point of feedback from fans.

Invincible season 3 cast While the full cast details for Invincible season 3 haven’t been officially announced, several key actors are confirmed to return. Steven Yeun will reprise his role as Mark Grayson/Invincible, alongside Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, and Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman.

The series is expected to introduce many new characters and guest stars, potentially including more Walking Dead alums.

What to expect from Invincible season 3

Invincible season 3 is set to pick up after the intense events of season 2’s finale. Mark Grayson, having brutally defeated Angstrom Levy, is likely to grapple with the moral implications of his actions. Is he becoming his dad? And is Angstrom really dead? The comics say otherwise. The Viltrumite threat still looms larger than ever, with Anissa’s defeat of Mark signaling the impending invasion of Earth.

Creator Robert Kirkman has hinted at escalating stakes, stating, “We want every episode to feel like it’s a finale.” So you can expect even more intense action and dramatic plot developments. Cecil will be overseeing Mark’s training, potentially leading to significant power upgrades for our protagonist.

J.K. Simmons, who voices Omni-Man, has confirmed we’ll see more of his character in season 3. This could mean a potential confrontation between father and son, or perhaps an unexpected alliance against the Viltrumite Empire.

The unresolved romantic tension between Mark and Atom Eve is also likely to be addressed. We hope, it’s about time.

Their relationship, left hanging at the end of season 2 may evolve into something more substantial.

Battle Beast and Titan are slated to appear, suggesting more cosmic threats and complex anti-hero dynamics. The mummy Ka-Hor, briefly introduced earlier, may play a larger role, adding a supernatural element to the primary sci-fi narrative.

Where to watch Invincible season 3 Invincible season 3 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on Prime Video for those looking to catch up before the new season debuts.

FAQs

How closely will season 3 follow the comic books? While the show has generally followed the comics, it has also made some changes. Creator Robert Kirkman has stated that the series will continue to surprise both new viewers and fans of the comics, suggesting some deviations from the source material.

How many episodes will be in Invincible season 3? Invincible season 3 will consist of 8 episodes, matching the episode count of the previous seasons.

Is season 3 the final season of Invincible? No, Invincible has not been announced as ending with season 3. In fact, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season, indicating plans for the series to continue beyond the upcoming third season.

