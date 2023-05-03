How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds

Even the best earbuds don’t always run smoothly. If you’re consistently running into issues with your Google Pixel Buds Pro , you may need to factory reset them. Luckily, it’s easy to factory reset the Pixel Buds Pro, regardless of whether you use an iPhone or Android phone.

Before you factory reset your earbuds, forget them from all devices. Go to your device's Settings > Connections > Tap the Settings cog next to the Pixel Buds > Forget Pixel Buds . Then, place the earbuds in the case and leave the lid open. Press and hold the pairing button for 30 seconds and wait until the LED stops flashing. The LED will flash between orange and white. When complete, the LED will slowly flash white.

How to factory reset Pixel Buds Pro

Resetting your Pixel Buds Pro doesn’t require the Pixel Buds app, so you can do it with an iPhone or Android phone. To factory reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro or A-Series, follow these steps:

Open your phone’s Settings and tap Connected devices. (Some devices require you to select the Bluetooth menu.) Tap the Settings cog next to the Pixel Buds. Tap Forget under the Pixel Buds. Your phone will no longer automatically connect to your Pixel Buds as you begin the reset process. Place the earbuds into the case and plug the case into a USB-C cable. Leave the case open. Hold the case’s pairing button for 30 seconds. Let go of the pairing button when the LED stops flashing. While testing, the case’s LED will flash orange and white. You’ll know you’ve factory reset the Pixel Buds when the LED only flashes white.

You’re now ready to re-pair your Pixel Buds with your phone.