AirPods Pro 3 drop to near their all-time low price in Amazon sale

For a lot of people, AirPods sit right at the top of the wireless earbuds market — especially if you’re already deep into the Apple ecosystem. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 3 don’t come cheap at full price, but today’s Amazon Big Spring Sale deal makes them a much more tempting prospect. Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $199 ($50 off)

Right now, you can grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $199, down from the usual $249. That $50 saving is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon, only beaten briefly during a one-day flash sale earlier this year.

You’re still paying something of an Apple tax at this price, but you’re also getting an excellent pair of buds. The AirPods Pro 3 offer some of the best active noise cancelation around, along with strong overall sound quality and Apple’s Spatial Audio tricks.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Apple AirPods Pro 3 Adaptive audio and enhanced ANC. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are a solid update to the Apple wireless earbuds lineup. Improved ANC, IP57 ratings, plus heart rate sensor and fitness tracking built in. There's even a hearing aid mode, and improved spatial audio. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

Features like heart rate tracking, hearing aid support, and Live Translation help set the buds apart from many rivals, even if you’ll get the most out of them when paired with an iPhone. Add in improved battery life and a more secure fit, and they’re a pretty stacked package for everyday use.

At $199, this is a much easier recommendation than at full price, but the offer could end at any time. Hit the widget above to catch the deal while it’s live.

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