The gorgeous Marshall Major V headphones just hit a new record-low price!

A good pair of headphones is more than just great audio quality and solid construction. In a way, these can also serve as accessories and often make a strong statement. Such is the case with Marshall headphones. They tend to be on the pricier side, but right now is a good time to get yourself a pair of Marshall Major V headphones at a price that is cheaper than ever. Buy the Marshall Major V headphones for just $88.99 ($81 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only caveat is that only the Black color version is discounted this low. All other variants are $99.99, which is actually still a great deal!

Marshall Major V Marshall Major V The Marshall Major V headphones are a fun, rock-and-roll-inspired option for casual listeners who don't need ANC. With plush ear pads, long battery life, and wireless and wired listening options, the Major V headphones still have plenty to offer. However, its stock sound needs some taming from its companion app EQ for the best possible listening experience. See price at Amazon Save $81.00

I won’t change my mind! You can talk to me all day about sound quality, dynamic range, and better value for the dollar, but there is a special place in my heart for Marshall products. The brand has a strong history in the music industry, and it’s known for solid construction, not to mention super cool classic designs. To me, no other audio gear looks cooler.

The Marshall Major V are fun, and rock-and-roll fans will absolutely love them. Looks aren’t everything, though. These are also great headphones! Audio quality is pretty good, and the battery life is actually quite impressive. We managed to get well over 90 hours per full charge! You can also listen both wirelessly and wired.

The only downside we can think of is that these don’t offer ANC. Also, the stock audio is a bit treble-heavy, but you can use the app’s EQ to customize it.

Want in on this deal? Remember, the Marshall Major V on-ear headphones have never been this cheap before. Record-low deals don’t tend to last long, so get yours ASAP!

