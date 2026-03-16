The new AirPods Max 2 are here, but can they take on the Sony XM6?

TL;DR Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2, featuring the H2 chip that enables features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Siri head gestures.

The headphones offer 1.5x better active noise cancelation, a new high-dynamic-range amplifier, and support for 24-bit lossless audio via USB-C.

Priced at $549, the AirPods Max 2 will be available for order on March 25 in five new colors, though the physical design and smart case remain unchanged.

Apple has been on a spree of new product launches and refreshes this month, with highlights such as the MacBook Neo and the iPhone 17e aimed at a younger generation of users. In a bit of a surprise, the company has now launched the AirPods Max 2, a refresh of the first-generation AirPods Max that brings the Apple H2 chip to the over-ear headphones.

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The AirPods Max 2 comes in over five years after the launch of the first-generation AirPods Max and about one and a half years after the USB-C refresh. The new model is identical to the USB-C refresh, except it now comes with the Apple H2 chip introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This H2 upgrade includes all missing features: Adaptive Audio: Adjusting ANC based on the environment.

Conversation Awareness: Automatically lowers the volume when the user starts speaking to someone.

Live Translation

Voice Isolation: Prioritizing voice during calls while blocking out ambient noise.

Camera Remote

Studio-quality audio recording

Loud Sound Reduction

Personalized Volume: Automatically fine-tunes volume for users based on their preferences over time.

Siri Interactions: Privately respond to Siri announcements with a head nod for “yes” or a head shake for “no.” That’s a long list of features, but these have been around on Apple’s earbuds for a while, so the AirPods Max 2 is catching up. AirPods Max 2 also delivers 1.5x more effective ANC than the first generation for even better immersion, and there’s a new high-dynamic-range amplifier, too, for even “cleaner” audio.

Thankfully, the AirPods Max 2 also retains some of what made the original a great pair of headphones. There’s support for 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected with the included USB-C cable. Using the cable, you also get Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, the only headphones that let you do so. If you don’t want to use the cable, you can still take advantage of reduced wireless audio latency when using it with Game Mode on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Apple should have taken the opportunity to redesign the Smart Case, but, for better or worse, it’s still the same case you’re better off without.

Apple AirPods Max 2 pricing and availability

The Apple AirPods Max 2 starts at $549, the same price as its predecessor. Users can order the headphones starting March 25 in Midnight, Starlight, Orange, Purple, and Blue colors. Availability begins early next month.

Can the AirPods Max 2 compete against the Sony WH-1000XM6? The original AirPods Max were among the best headphones you could get for Apple devices like iPhones and Macs, but they weren’t known for being a value purchase. With a host of new features, the AirPods Max 2 ups the value you can get, but there are other headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM6, that are relatively cheaper, lighter, and potentially better. The AirPods Max 2 will still be a top choice for Apple ecosystem integration, but it remains to be seen just how much better the ANC is and whether it can beat the Sony XM6.

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