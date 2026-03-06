Act quickly! You have 6 hours to save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen

Are you looking for amazing headphones? Long known for its impressive ANC capabilities, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra lineup still stands strong, with very few competitors that come close to its performance. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) are impressive cans, and they are $50 off right now. You’d best act quickly, though! Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen for $399 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all available color versions. Just keep in mind that Amazon has a timer on these deals, and they end in about 6 hours. Make up your mind before tonight! The offer ends at exactly 9:00 PM Pacific.

The 1st-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra made a name for themselves. Those cans were the ANC headphones to beat, and none did for many years. That was, until recently. Now, the real battle is between the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen. If you prefer Bose, though, these headphones offer quite the experience.

The ANC performance is impressive. It is only challenged by Sony’s latest premium headphones. The rest of the experience is just as impressive, though.

You’ll enjoy amazing audio quality. It even offers USB-C lossless support, if you want to really get the most out of them. Even the battery life is really nice. Based on standardized tests from our sister site, SoundGuys.com, these can last a bit over 27 hours on a full charge. The design is sleek, and construction is among the best out there, too.

Again, this deal ends tonight at 9:00 PM Pacific! Make up your mind soon, because it may be too late if you wait too long. If you want to check out other alternatives, SoundGuys.com also has a list of the best headphones.

Follow