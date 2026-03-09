Our favorite headphones are back at their record-low price!

Are you looking for the best consumer headphones around? By our book, these would be the Sony WH-1000XM6. Boy, are they pricey, though. If you’ve been eyeing these, now is your chance to get them at the lowest price they have been. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for just $398 ($61.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all available color versions: Black, Midnight Blue, Platinum Silver, and Sand Pink.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $61.99

Again, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are our favorite headphones. You don’t have to believe us, though. Google some reviews, and you’ll find countless sources praising the mighty headphones. These are widely respected, and the competition will struggle to match this model.

These cans excel in almost every department. The sound quality is among the best out there, as is ANC performance. Even the microphone is impressively clear.

Also, because these are high-end headphones, they are packed to the brim with cool features. Some of these include Bluetooth multipoint, spatial audio, DSEE Extreme support, a 10-band equalizer, a volume limiter option, and more. Even battery life is pretty nice, offering about 37 hours on a full charge.

Again, this is a record-low price, which means the Sony WH-1000XM6 have never been any cheaper in the past. Catch this deal while you can, it might go away soon!

This is still the lowest price we’ve seen the Sony WH-1000XM6 go for, so take advantage of this sale while you can. It might not be around for long!

Follow