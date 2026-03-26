Your Pixel phone can now help you fix frustrating Bluetooth issues

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a “Bluetooth diagnostics” tool to Pixel phones via an update to the Pixel Troubleshooting app.

The feature allows users to test connections with Bluetooth accessories like Pixel Buds, Pixel Watches, and car infotainment systems.

The tool is located within the Bluetooth settings and the Device health and support menu on all Pixel devices.

Google Pixel phones come with submenus that help you diagnose issues. There’s “Touch diagnostics” for checking touch-related issues on the display, “Battery diagnostics” for checking battery-related issues, “Device temperature” for diagnosing heating issues, and “Troubleshoot mobile connection” for diagnosing mobile network issues. Google has now added a fifth diagnosis tool to Pixels: Bluetooth diagnostics.

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As shared by Telegram user Andrey, Google is rolling out a new update (v1.0.885948717) of the Pixel Troubleshooting app that adds a “Bluetooth diagnostics” option to all Pixel phones. You can find the new submenu in Settings > Connected devices > Bluetooth > Bluetooth diagnostics. You can also find it in Settings > Device health and support > Bluetooth diagnostics.

As the name implies, this submenu helps you diagnose issues connecting your Pixel phone or tablet to Bluetooth accessories such as smartwatches, earbuds, car infotainment systems (wireless Android Auto), or other Bluetooth devices. Google specifically highlights various Pixel Watches and Pixel Buds if you can’t see a Bluetooth device in range, but you can select the “Other” option for other smartwatches and earbuds. Once connected, you can run tests like phone calls to help determine if something is wrong with the Bluetooth accessory.

This new diagnostic submenu is available on all Pixel devices. This will certainly come in handy for troubleshooting Bluetooth issues without relying on an external app.

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