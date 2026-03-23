The entire Sony headphone lineup is on sale today, from XM6 to budget picks

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale might be just an extra way to sell us stuff while we all await Prime Day in the summer, but if the discounts are good, it’s hard to care too much about the cynical commercialism of it. The Sony headphones lineup is getting in on the action, with price cuts on everything from its flagship noise canceling cans down to more budget-friendly options.

At the top of the pile are the high-end Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, which are down to $398 from $459.99. That’s not the biggest discount on the list in terms of percentages, but it’s still a nice chance to save on Sony’s latest premium headphones. These are the ones you buy for top-tier noise cancelation, and Sony boosted this model with a new QN3 processor and a 12-microphone setup. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours, and you’re getting the usual mix of strong call quality and a more refined, foldable design this time around.

Our colleagues at Soundguys loved these headphones, but the price was a sticking point. They’re still expensive today, but this deal takes some of the sting out of the purchase.

If that price still feels a bit steep, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are about as far in the opposite direction as you can go while staying in the Sony ecosystem. They’re down to $48 from $69.99, which is a much more wallet-friendly discount. You’re not getting high-end extras, but you do get up to 50 hours of battery life, multipoint Bluetooth, and a lightweight design that’s easy to live with day to day. For something cheap and uncomplicated, they do the job.

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