Deal: CMF earbuds drop as low as $26 as Spring Sale kicks off

Amazon’s Spring Sale might not have been firmly on your radar a couple of weeks back, but it’s in full flow as of today, and it hasn’t taken long for some solid audio deals to show up. One that caught our eye is the offer on the CMF Buds 2 Plus, now down to $55. We’ve never tracked them cheaper than that, and it’s a meaty drop for a pair that already punched above their weight in the sub-$100 category. CMF Buds 2 Plus for $55 ($24 off)

This is the most feature-packed option in CMF’s current lineup, and they aim higher than their price suggests. You’re getting LDAC support, adaptive ANC rated up to 50dB, and a fairly deep feature set through the Nothing X app, including personalized hearing profiles and spatial audio. Battery life is equally impressive, stretching to around 60 hours with the case, plus fast charging when you’re running low.

Our sister site SoundGuys reviewed the Buds 2 Plus, and found they offer a cleaner, more balanced sound than their predecessor, dialing back the heavy bass and improving clarity. ANC performance is strong for the price, even if it doesn’t quite match the headline figures in practice. Our colleagues were sad to see that the Smart Dial from the previous model is gone, which takes away one of CMF’s more distinctive touches.

CMF Buds 2 Plus CMF Buds 2 Plus Better sound quality, personalized audio, and extended battery life at a budget price. The CMF Buds 2 Plus delivers impressive audio performance with personalized sound profiles, adaptive noise cancelation, and exceptional battery life in a refined, comfortable design. See price at Amazon Save $24.00

There are also a couple of cheaper options in the same sale if you’re just browsing the range. The CMF Buds Pro 2 are down to $47 and still include that Smart Dial, along with solid ANC and dual-driver audio. At the lower end, the CMF Buds 2a drop to $24.65, offering a simpler setup with lighter ANC but enough to cover the basics without spending much.

At these prices, it isn’t a huge risk to give CMF’s lineup a try, which you can find via the links and widgets above.

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