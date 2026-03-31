Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at their lowest ever price of $243 (today only!)

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is wrapping up today, and while it may not have hit the heights of Prime Day so far, it’s certainly going out with a bang. The Sony WH-1000XM5 has dropped to its lowest price ever on the site as part of a Lightning Deal. The cans are over $150 off right now, but with both the timer and stock working against you, this isn’t an offer you can sleep on. Sony WH-1000XM5 for $243 ($157 off)

The WH-1000XM5 might not be Sony’s newest flagship headphones anymore, but they’re far from outdated. These were the top dogs in noise canceling headphones for years, and they still hold up superbly. Our sister site, SoundGuys, gave them a stellar rating, highlighting standout ANC performance and a feature set that still feels complete today.

While the newer WH-1000XM6s are now on the scene, they’re sitting at their full $458 retail price on Amazon. By stepping back one generation, you’re saving well over $200 without sacrificing much in terms of day-to-day performance. You can see how the two pairs measure up in the SoundGuys comparison.

Alongside the excellent noise cancelation driven by multiple microphones and processors, you’re also getting genuinely useful features like multipoint Bluetooth, wear detection, and intuitive touch controls. Codec support includes LDAC for higher-quality audio, and the overall experience is still very much “flagship,” even a generation later.

Battery life is another strong point. Sony rates them at up to 30 hours, and real-world testing has even pushed beyond that with ANC enabled. There’s also fast charging, so a few minutes plugged in can get you hours of playback. This deal gives you the option of all four colorways, so you can choose the hue that suits your look.

Long story short, this represents top value for a proven set of headphones that were best-in-class not long ago. The only real catch is the Lightning deal itself. Once the timer or the stock runs out, that all-time-low price goes with them. Hit the widget above to find the deal.

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