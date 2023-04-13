Can you replace your AirPods case? Here's everything you need to know.

Lily Katz / Android Authority

If you own a pair of wireless earbuds or Apple AirPods, you’ll know how easy it is to misplace them. They might be convenient, but they’re a nightmare to keep safe. If you somehow misplace the AirPods charging case instead, it’s not the end of the world. Here’s what you need to know about replacing an AirPods case.

Can you replace your lost or stolen AirPods charging case?

The short answer is yes. You can acquire a replacement AirPods charging case. You can purchase a replacement case online if you own a standard pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Does AppleCare+ cover a lost AirPods case? AppleCare+ does not cover a lost or stolen AirPods case, but you may get a discount if you want a replacement charging case for the AirPods Pro. You’re out of luck if you own a pair of AirPods from any other generation.

Additionally, if you are on AppleCare+, Apple notes that the user will only pay “one incident fee to replace a single AirPod or both AirPods, with or without a Charging Case.” This stipulation may differ from region to region.

How much does it cost to replace an AirPods case? The price of replacing your AirPods case will depend on the model of AirPods you own. Generally, you’ll likely pay between $59 and $89 for a replacement through Apple. Find a breakdown of the estimates quoted by Apple below.

AirPods (first and second generation) Wireless Charging Case: $79

Charging Case: $59 AirPods (third generation) Lightning Charging Case: $69

MagSafe Charging Case: $79 AirPods Pro (first and second generation)

Wireless Charging Case: $89 ($29 with AppleCare+)

($29 with AppleCare+) MagSafe Charging Case: $89 ($29 with AppleCare+)

How to get a replacement AirPods case from Apple

Ordering a replacement AirPods case is pretty simple when going through Apple. Visit Apple’s AirPods support portal and log in with your Apple ID. On the first page, click the Get Service button. On the What’s going on? page, select Lost or Missing AirPods. Finally, under Choose a topic, select Replace lost AirPods case. Apple will provide a list of support options. Follow the prompts to complete the replacement process. You may need your Apple AirPods serial number. You can find it on iOS by heading to Settings > [Name of your AirPods].

How to get a third-party replacement AirPods case There’s no process for purchasing a third-party replacement AirPods case. Ideally, if you don’t want to go through Apple to source a replacement AirPods case, you should visit one of the big retailers; just be mindful of the model of AirPods you own. You can purchase the official Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case from Best Buy, or purchase a host of third-party alternatives for the various models and generations on Amazon.

