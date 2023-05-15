Google Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Polar opposites

There aren’t all that many good Android tablets on the market, but with the release of the Pixel Tablet, Google finally has some skin in the game. So how does it match up against the leading Samsung Tab S8? Here’s our full Google Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comparison to help you find out which one is right for you!

Google Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: At a glance

The Pixel Tablet is cheaper than all Galaxy Tab S8 models.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is more powerful than the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Tablet comes with a dock, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with a stylus.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is the same size as the Pixel Tablet, but the Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra are larger.

The Pixel Tablet is Wi-Fi only, the Tab S8 lineup comes in both Wi-Fi and 5G configurations.

All Galaxy Tab S8 models have larger batteries and faster charging.

Pixel Tablet vs Galaxy Tab S8: Specs

Google Pixel Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Display

Google Pixel Tablet 10.95-inch LCD

16:10 aspect ratio

2,560 x 1,600 resolution

60Hz refresh rate

276ppi



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8

11-inch LCD

2,560 x 1,600

276ppi

120Hz refresh rate

276ppi



Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

12.4-inch AMOLED

2,800 x 1,752

266ppi

120Hz refresh rate

266ppi



Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

14.6-inch AMOLED

2,960 x 1,848

240ppi

120Hz refresh rate

240ppi

Processor

Google Pixel Tablet Tensor G2

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM

Google Pixel Tablet 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8/ S8 Plus

8GB RAM



Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

8/12/16GB RAM

Storage

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB/256GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8/S8 Plus

128/256GB

microSD card support



Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

128/256/512GB

microSD card support

Power

Google Pixel Tablet 7,020mAh battery

15W charging when attached to dock

15W charging when using USB-C cable

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8

8,000mAh battery

45W charging



Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

10,090mAh battery

45W charging



Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

11,200mAh battery

45W charging

Cameras

Google Pixel Tablet Rear:

- 8MP wide



Front:

- 8MP wide

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Rear:

- 13MP main with AF

- 6MP ultrawide



Front:

- 12MP main fixed focus

- 12MP secondary ultrawide (Tab S8 Ultra only)

Audio

Google Pixel Tablet 3 far-field microphones

4-speaker stereo sound

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Dolby Atmos support

Quadruple stereo speakers

No 3.5mm headphone jack

3 microphones

Connectivity

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

2x2 MIMO, simultaneous dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2

Ultra-Wideband chip

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G support (optional)

Biometrics

Google Pixel Tablet Power button fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Side-mounted fingerprint scanner (Tab S8)

In-display fingerprint scanner (Tab S8 Plus and Ultra)

Face recognition

Ports and switches

Google Pixel Tablet USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

4-pin accessory connector for dock

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 USB-C 3.2

Software

Google Pixel Tablet Pixel UI

Android 13

3 Android updates

5 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android 13

One UI 5.1

4 Android updates

5 years of security updates

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Tablet 258 x 169 x 8.1mm

493g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8

253.8 x 165.4 x 6.3mm

507g



Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

285 x 185 x 5.7mm

567g



Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm

728g



Although they’re both tablets, the Google Pixel Tablet and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have different use cases. Both are capable tablets for streaming, web browsing, and apps, but the Pixel Tablet dock makes it a better smart hub and display, while the Galaxy Tab S8’s ecosystem of accessories make it a better productivity device.

Google set out to do something unique with the Pixel Tablet, and most of that is hinged around the dock. It’s included with the device, and it serves as both a charging station and a way to turn the tablet into a kind of Google Nest Max alternative. This ensures that whenever you want to use the tablet it’s fully charged (instead of dead after living in a drawer), and it remains useful throughout the day as a way to adjust your smart home settings or just cast content from your phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, however, is a much more traditional tablet. It’s Samsung’s attempt at taking on the iPad Pro lineup, with accessories like a keyboard case and stylus available to attempt to create a laptop alternative. There are three tablets in the lineup: the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Pixel Tablet is designed for home use, while the Tab S8 lineup is designed for productivity.

All three are very premium devices, with gorgeous displays (especially on the Plus and Ultra models) and tip-top performance. They also include models with 5G for mobile connectivity, while the Google Pixel Tablet is Wi-Fi only.

Cameras are limited on these devices, which isn’t surprising. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has better camera hardware than the Pixel Tablet, but the latter is certainly no slouch. Google’s Pixel phones have always been focused on photography, and since the Pixel Tablet has the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 lineup, it’s capable of some real photo magic due to the custom AI and imaging silicon smarts.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was announced at the tail end of 2021. This is the same chipset found in the Galaxy S22 series. Although it’s no longer the latest, it’s a very powerful flagship processor, with a focus on raw computational power rather than machine learning. It allows the Tab S8 to fly in general use, and it has no problem multitasking demanding productivity apps. The Pixel Tablet, despite being newer, doesn’t quite benchmark as high.

Pixel Tablet vs Galaxy Tab S8: Price

Pixel Tablet: Starts at $499 Galaxy Tab S8: Starts at $699

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: Starts at $899

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Starts at $1,099

When it comes to price and value, the Pixel Tablet has the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup beat. It starts at $499 for the dock and tablet with 8GB/128GB, while the cheapest Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi-only version.

For the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, you’re looking at $899 for the same 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi-only edition, or $979 for a more comfortable 8GB/256GB setup. The laptop-replacement Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi-only version, maxing out at $1,399 for the 16GB/512GB Wi-Fi-only version. There are also 5G versions of most Galaxy Tab S8 models, with pricing varying depending on carrier deals.

However, the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup launched in February 2022, so at this point you may find discounts on Amazon or other retailers. Pre-orders for the Pixel Tablet, on the other hand, just started on May 10, 2023, with general availability starting June 20.

It’s worth mentioning that both Google and Samsung have generous trade-in programs to reduce pricing, as well. These are only available through their official websites, of course, which don’t always offer the best prices, especially on older devices like the Galaxy Tab S8.

Google Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Which should you buy? Although they’re both tablets, the Pixel Tablet and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup are very different devices. The Pixel Tablet is cheaper and less powerful, with a focus on home use and convenience with the included dock. The Galaxy Tab S8 is designed more like an iPad Pro-killer, with powerful specs, a beautiful screen, and great productivity features.

Which one is right for you will depend on your primary use case: Will you use it for basic streaming, checking recipes, or video chatting at home? Then the Pixel Tablet is probably a better choice. Do you want to run demanding productivity apps or take your tablet with you on the go? Then the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is worth looking into.

Ultimately, they’re both among the best Android tablets you can buy right now, so there’s no wrong answer here. Which one would you buy? Let your voice be heard in the poll below!